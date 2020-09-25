SMSF changes unlikely to mushroom new funds

Allowing more members in SMSFs is unlikely to spur their establishment rates, according to a submission by University of Sydney's Susan Thorp.

Earlier this month, a bill to increase the maximum number of SMSF members from four to six was reintroduced to the Senate, and the government has asked submissions on questions about it.

To the question of whether raising the maximum number of members is likely to change the net establishment rates of SMSFs, Thorp said they are unlikely to increase rapidly if the membership is expanded to six.

Thorp says even though four members have been allowed, so far majority of SMSFs (93%) only had two or fewer members in 2017-18 according to ATO.

"This pattern of membership, where 7% of funds or fewer have more than two members, has been constant over the at least the past four years," she said in the submission.

"Further the observation that fewer than 4% of the funds at are the maximum four members indicates that while the current maximum could be limiting to some current or potential members, it appears not to be a constraint on the overwhelming majority."

She said unless other factors come into play, relaxation to allow six members in SMSFs will not rapidly increase their establishment rates.

On the consultation's question if housing more assets in SMSFs is beneficial, Thorp said it warrants "close consideration" because academic research shows SMSF members: tend to be over-confident in their abilities, over-optimistic of their funds' performance, don't carefully monitor performance relative to other superannuation vehicles and are not more financial sophisticated than general super members.

The submission also said the people most likely to benefit from relaxing SMSF maximum members would be financial professionals serving the sector.

She draws the conclusion from her past co-research with found only 22% thought of starting an SMSF on their own, while over 50% said an accountant or financial planner had first floated the idea.