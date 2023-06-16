Newspaper icon
SMSF advisers navigate new regulation: Survey

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 16 JUN 2023   12:33PM

New policy proposals, including indexation of the transfer balance cap and the $3 million cap present a variety of engagement opportunities for SMSF advisers, according to Investment Trends' latest report.

The 18th annual edition of the 2023 SMSF Adviser Report stated the proposed and recently implemented regulations have the potential to significantly impact SMSF clients.

On average, SMSF advisers estimate the indexation of the transfer balance cap may affect one in three clients, and that the $3 million cap is likely to impact 32% of clients.

When it comes to conversations around these changes, 24% of SMSF members are actively initiating discussions with their adviser about the proposed tax increase on super balances over $3 million.

Only 2% have done so without the indexation of the transfer balance cap.

"Fast changing regulation has exacerbated the complexity of the superannuation system and continues to pose a great challenge for SMSFs," Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said.

"Our research tells us advisers are anticipating the indexation of the transfer balance cap as having the greatest impact, however investors themselves are actually more concerned with the $3 million cap proposal."

The report also revealed the proportion of financial advisers providing SMSF advice continues to rise. It now sits at 79%, up from 74% in 2022 and 72% in 2021.

What's more, two in five advisers report an increase in practice revenue derived from SMSF clients over the past year.

"It's pleasing to see advised SMSFs appreciate the value delivered and be amenable to paying more for it," Guiamatsia said.

"The challenge for advisers is to demonstrate value to the much larger pool of unadvised trustees who acknowledge gaps but remain reluctant to seek advice."

