Small, large entity regulation needs balance: APRA

As small financial institutions buckle under macroeconomic pressures, it is a fine balancing act to ensure that they don't suffer unnecessary regulatory burdens to avoid a similar scenario in the US with the collapse of regional banks, APRA says.

APRA chair John Lonsdale boasted about confidence in Australia's prudential regulation in contrast to a series of regional bank failures such as Silicon Valley Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse.

"It was probably the test of the [Australian] financial system that we've got and the prudential regulation that goes around that. I'm very proud of the team, the work that was done to build that system; the responsiveness; we've been able to maintain confidence in the [system]," he told the ASIC Annual Forum this morning.

While the major banks are raking in massive profits from a higher interest rate environment, many smaller players here and overseas are not in the same boat, particularly as capital markets costs soar.

The fact that AMP Bank announced an overhaul to a digital banking unit to target small businesses is an example of how smaller entities are feeling the pinch.

AMP announced that it will commit $60 million and partner with UK firm Engine by Starling to launch the technology platform to house small business owners' transaction and savings accounts.

"AMP Bank's near-term performance will continue to be affected by current market conditions. Current market conditions indicate Net Interest Margin (NIM) of approximately 125bps for FY23, and NIM will continue to be under pressure in FY24," AMP said.

APRA faces a quandary in how it balances regulating small versus large financial institutions, keeping in mind if the former can thrive in the long term with the current pressures.

It is something that APRA looks at very closely, Lonsdale said, given that its mandate is to ensure that the level of safety regulation is robust.

"[We] don't do that without thinking about proportionality and the cost. We're thinking about safety and when we think about that [we] think about competition, efficiency, and contestability as part of that. That's how we frame the regulation that we've got," he said.

"We have hard coded into our supervision model proportionality. So, if you're big, you will have more regulation than if you're little, if you do something wrong, we increase that intensity. It is scalable."

Before APRA imposes its policies, Lonsdale said it thoroughly assesses the regulatory burden.

"The one caveat on it is that there are some risks, though, where it's very difficult to be proportional," he said.

Cybersecurity - which small, large, and medium organisations are grappling with - is one exception.

"[It] doesn't matter whether you're big or whether you're little [entity]. There's a basic standard that you've got to have. You've got to have the right hygiene, [and the] right controls in place, and we expect - whether you're CBA or a credit union to have basic standards in play," he said.

"We've got a lot of discussion that happens with regulated entities. They put to us where the pain points are. What I say to regulated entities is, 'you might not like, sometimes, what we do but, we're listening, and we will make our decisions with full information."