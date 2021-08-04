Six Park lowers minimum investment to $2k

Robo adviser Six Park has lowered its minimum investment to just $2000, down from the $10,000 minimum it had at the start of 2020.

In March 2020, Six Park first tested out lowering its minimum investment - slashing the $10,000 minimum to $5000.

Clients investing between $2000 - $5000 will be invested into four ETFs - a subset of the globally diversified ETFs used in Six Park's standard portfolios.

Once clients reach $5000 the funds are traded into a full portfolio across eight ETFs. All clients with account balances under $5000 will pay $6.25 in fees per month.

Six Park is also offering three months without management fees to all new clients, including clients of partners, until October 31.

Six Park chief executive Pat Garrett said he wants to see those with smaller savings to invest in a diversified manner - rather than turning to speculative day trading.

"This is also clear to our growing number of partners, who come from a diverse range of backgrounds, including financial advisers, accountants, and wealth coaches. All of these partners recognise the importance - and indeed the responsibility - of providing people with an alternative to DIY investing, which can be stressful, expensive and incredibly difficult," he said.

"We expect to see the enthusiasm Australians have for investing to continue - especially with low interest rates and an increasingly inaccessible property market - and as an industry, it's important we respond to that and recognise that people need affordable help and effective ways to invest their money and navigate the risks involved, no matter how much they have to invest."

Six Park said that one in five of its customers are young, and it expects this lowering of the minimum investment to attract even more young clients.

The robo adviser also pointed to a Vanguard report on Australian attitudes and approaches to investing released earlier this year showed that 35% of Australians believed they needed more than $10,000 to start investing.

"There's a clear appetite from young investors to not just start investing, but to invest with professional support," Garrett said.

"By offering a diversified, affordable option at a lower investment point, we're already seeing younger investors who are excited about getting started sooner or including professional management as part of their overall investment mix."