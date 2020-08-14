SG increase will impact wage growth: Lowe

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee will impact wage growth and the government will need to weigh up the impacts of that.

Speaking at the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics Lowe said the SG increase will be offset by lower wage growth.

"It will certainly have a negative effect on wages growth. If this increase goes ahead, I would expect wage growth to be even lower than it otherwise would be," Lowe said.

"There will be an offset in terms of current income. Some people say that's perfectly fine because people will have a higher future income."

"So, there's a trade-off here. Do we want people to have the income now or do we want them to have it later on?"

Lowe said he did not want to be involved in debating the options because it has the potential to be politically controversial.

Additionally, Lowe said wage growth would remain low, averaging around 1.5% over the next two years.

Lowe said despite the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic the Australian economy is suffering the worst contraction in many decades.

"We do not yet have the GDP data for the June quarter, but it will show the biggest economic contraction in many decades, likely to be around 7%," he said.

"If there is any good news to be found here, it is that this decline is not as large as initially feared. Similarly, while the labour market outcomes have been poor, they have not been as bad as expected."

Looking forward, the RBA governor said there is a high degree of uncertainty about the outlook and Australia's economic recovery depends upon how successful it is in containing the virus.

"In our baseline scenario, we are expecting the Australian economy to contract by around 6% this year, and then grow by 5% next year and 4% in 2022," Lowe said.

"It is possible that we will do better than this if there is near-term success in containing the virus or there are medical breakthroughs. On the other hand, if we were to see further setbacks in containing the virus, the recovery would be delayed even further."

Lowe said given the uncertain outlook, the nation should be prepared for a recovery that is uneven and bumpy.

"The recovery is also likely to be more drawn out than was initially expected despite the downturn being less severe than expected," he said.