NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
SG amnesty deadline nears
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 6 AUG 2020   12:18PM

The ATO this week has put Australian businesses on notice, as the amnesty allowing employers to disclose and reimburse previously unpaid superannuation - dating back to 1 July 1992 - fast approaches its closing date.

To take up the amnesty, employers must come forward and disclose the outstanding amounts before the amnesty expires on September 7. Business must either pay the unpaid amounts in full with interest, or put a payment plan in place to do so in the future. Payments made by the cut-off date will be tax deductible.

Assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology, Senator Jane Hume said the amnesty allows employers to set things right without the fear of ATO retribution.

"Super is a form of deferred wages and every bit as important to be paid, and paid in full," she said.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"The super guarantee amnesty allows employers a one-off opportunity to come forward, pay or put a plan in place to pay, and set things right without facing financial penalties from the tax office.

"If you are in any doubt, it is vitally important that you talk to your tax agent or the ATO today; the amnesty expires in a month and it will take time to verify the amount of any unpaid super and pay it or put a payment plan in place."

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Those who don't come forward before the amnesty period ends and are subsequently audited will face significant penalties, the Senator's office said.

Future underpayments are highly likely to be detected, it said, with the roll out of the single touch payroll real time data reporting to the ATO across the country.

The ATO has recognised that some businesses may not be able to pay their liabilities as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. However, it confirmed that it would work with employers to establish a payment plan to make good on these debts.

These include "flexible payment terms and amounts which we will adjust if [a business' circumstances change; [and] the ability to extend the payment plan to beyond 7 September 2020, the end of the amnesty period," the ATO said.

Read more: AmnestyATOSuperSenator Jane Hume
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
12 charged in $17m fraud
Another sentenced in ATO fraud
Domestic violence super reforms stall
ASIC slammed over SMSF data
ATO extends WFH deductions
It's your money: Hume calls out Keating
Repeat ERS applications hit one million
ERS payments approach $30bn mark
APRA warns of ERS second wave
COVID-19 stimulus continues
Editor's Choice
SG increase will be deferred: Knox
ELIZA BAVIN
There is a good chance the planned superannuation guarantee increase to 12% will be deferred again as the nation continues to struggle with the effects of COVID-19, according to Mercer senior partner David Knox.
BetaShares rejigs oil ETF...again
KANIKA SOOD
BetaShares' ETF that tracks crude oil futures is once again changing the length of contracts it tracks and is taking extra measures to automatically convert the ETF to all cash if oil futures drop significantly again.
GAM records 196% profit drop
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The global fund manager saw its profits tumble 196% following net outflows of close to $19 billion in the first half of this year, resulting in heavy hits to fee and commission income.
Chi-X TraCRs added to specialist platform
ALLY SELBY
Chi-X TraCRs and funds will now be offered on a privately owned wealth management platform, granting financial advisers and their clients access to some of the world's biggest listed companies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 5Qjma6zn