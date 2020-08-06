SG amnesty deadline nears

The ATO this week has put Australian businesses on notice, as the amnesty allowing employers to disclose and reimburse previously unpaid superannuation - dating back to 1 July 1992 - fast approaches its closing date.

To take up the amnesty, employers must come forward and disclose the outstanding amounts before the amnesty expires on September 7. Business must either pay the unpaid amounts in full with interest, or put a payment plan in place to do so in the future. Payments made by the cut-off date will be tax deductible.

Assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology, Senator Jane Hume said the amnesty allows employers to set things right without the fear of ATO retribution.

"Super is a form of deferred wages and every bit as important to be paid, and paid in full," she said.

"The super guarantee amnesty allows employers a one-off opportunity to come forward, pay or put a plan in place to pay, and set things right without facing financial penalties from the tax office.

"If you are in any doubt, it is vitally important that you talk to your tax agent or the ATO today; the amnesty expires in a month and it will take time to verify the amount of any unpaid super and pay it or put a payment plan in place."

Those who don't come forward before the amnesty period ends and are subsequently audited will face significant penalties, the Senator's office said.

Future underpayments are highly likely to be detected, it said, with the roll out of the single touch payroll real time data reporting to the ATO across the country.

The ATO has recognised that some businesses may not be able to pay their liabilities as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. However, it confirmed that it would work with employers to establish a payment plan to make good on these debts.

These include "flexible payment terms and amounts which we will adjust if [a business' circumstances change; [and] the ability to extend the payment plan to beyond 7 September 2020, the end of the amnesty period," the ATO said.