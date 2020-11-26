Serious financial crime drops significantly

The abundance of serious financial crime has dropped significantly from last year, according to AUSTRAC's Fintel Alliance operations report.

In FY2018/19 15% of the group's operations were in relation to serious financial crime, with the FY2019/20 year saw that drop to 4%.

Fintel Alliance focuses the efforts of government, law enforcement and industry partners on projects requiring a public private partnership approach.

In most instances, this can be due to an emerging crime type requiring greater understanding or a complex crime type.

AUSTRAC has a dedicated team to lead and support the operational efforts of Fintel Alliance and the team is responsible for leveraging the public private partnership to develop actionable intelligence for government, law enforcement and industry partners, as well as the broader financial industry.

Child exploitation remained the top priority for Fintel, however dropped from 29% last year to 22% this year.

Tax and excise related fraud jumped from 6% to 14%, and a new category of 'COVID-19 stimulus fraud and profiteering' was added to the list, accounting for 3% of the group's operations.

In early 2019, Fintel Alliance established a scams working group to share information on emerging and complex scams and disrupt this crime targeting vulnerable members of the community.

"The Fintel Alliance project to protect Australians from scams focuses on sharing information between partners on emerging and known scams targeting the Australian community," AUSTRAC said.

"The establishment of a scams working group has increased information sharing between government, law enforcement and industry partners to protect Australians from scams.

"Efforts have particularly focused on understanding and disrupting remote access scams resulting in successful operational outcomes."