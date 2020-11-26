NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Serious financial crime drops significantly
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 26 NOV 2020   12:03PM

The abundance of serious financial crime has dropped significantly from last year, according to AUSTRAC's Fintel Alliance operations report.

In FY2018/19 15% of the group's operations were in relation to serious financial crime, with the FY2019/20 year saw that drop to 4%.

Fintel Alliance focuses the efforts of government, law enforcement and industry partners on projects requiring a public private partnership approach.

In most instances, this can be due to an emerging crime type requiring greater understanding or a complex crime type.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

AUSTRAC has a dedicated team to lead and support the operational efforts of Fintel Alliance and the team is responsible for leveraging the public private partnership to develop actionable intelligence for government, law enforcement and industry partners, as well as the broader financial industry.

Child exploitation remained the top priority for Fintel, however dropped from 29% last year to 22% this year.

Tax and excise related fraud jumped from 6% to 14%, and a new category of 'COVID-19 stimulus fraud and profiteering' was added to the list, accounting for 3% of the group's operations.

In early 2019, Fintel Alliance established a scams working group to share information on emerging and complex scams and disrupt this crime targeting vulnerable members of the community.

"The Fintel Alliance project to protect Australians from scams focuses on sharing information between partners on emerging and known scams targeting the Australian community," AUSTRAC said.

"The establishment of a scams working group has increased information sharing between government, law enforcement and industry partners to protect Australians from scams.

"Efforts have particularly focused on understanding and disrupting remote access scams resulting in successful operational outcomes."

Read more: Fintel AllianceAUSTRAC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac extends chief executive's contract
Westpac hit with $1.2bn of losses
State Street targets insurance outsourcing
AUSTRAC releases guidance on wildlife trafficking
Westpac reaches $1.3bn AUSTRAC deal
State Street cops $1.25m fine from AUSTRAC
ASIC drops CBA investigation
AFP charges early release scammers
Westpac discovers additional transaction irregularities
Westpac found to be immature, reactive
Editor's Choice
Should remote employees be paid less?
KANIKA SOOD
Over a quarter of US employers say they plan to pay employees based on the location of remote workers for all jobs in 2021.
FASEA reveals October exam results
KARREN VERGARA
The majority of financial advisers who sat the most recent exam passed, according to the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority.
Reverse mortgages used to extinguish debt
KARREN VERGARA
More older Australians are increasingly using reverse mortgages to pay off debt, a new survey found.
AMP Capital invests in UK port
KARREN VERGARA
AMP Capital has secured a stake in a UK port operator via its infrastructure debt fund.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something OpOeZutC