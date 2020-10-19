Self-licensing on the horizon

Consolidation in the financial advice industry is leading to a second wave of advisers leaving big institutions and potentially taking the self-licensing path.

This is according to Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice Paul Cullen, who said the ASX-listed firm is experiencing more than double the number of inbound enquiries from advisers looking to change their business models and alliances.

The sale of MLC's wealth division to IOOF and AMP's review of its business has instigated several movements.

As an example, HFM & Partners and Queensland-based Designing Financial Solutions (DFS) have recently left MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services not long after the IOOF takeover.

"We are seeing a second wave of movements as advice firms either review their initial decision or take the first steps towards finding a new licensee to call home," Cullen said.

In FY20 the number of advisers increased by 6%.

Cullen warned that finding the right licensee to align with means advisers need to apply more scrutiny, including probing as to how licensees are adapting to the changing regulatory environment.

With grandfathered commissions ceasing from 1 January 2021, Cullen said advisers need to ensure licensees have the necessary scale and structure in place to manage the transition to new revenue models or they risk significant fee increases.

"Advisers are now more focused on what they get for their money and are looking to align with a provider that has both financial strength and longevity. Advice technology, approved product lists, business support and access to the right training opportunities are also critical areas of focus," he said.

According to Centrepoint's new white paper, What's your path?, the main benefit of self-licensing is the ability to take control many aspects of the business such as the operations and culture.

Some of the downsides include increased effort and costs in creating and managing systems, administration, maintenance and training.