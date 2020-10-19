NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Self-licensing on the horizon
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 19 OCT 2020   12:22PM

Consolidation in the financial advice industry is leading to a second wave of advisers leaving big institutions and potentially taking the self-licensing path.

This is according to Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice Paul Cullen, who said the ASX-listed firm is experiencing more than double the number of inbound enquiries from advisers looking to change their business models and alliances.

The sale of MLC's wealth division to IOOF and AMP's review of its business has instigated several movements.

As an example, HFM & Partners and Queensland-based Designing Financial Solutions (DFS) have recently left MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services not long after the IOOF takeover.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

"We are seeing a second wave of movements as advice firms either review their initial decision or take the first steps towards finding a new licensee to call home," Cullen said.

In FY20 the number of advisers increased by 6%.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Cullen warned that finding the right licensee to align with means advisers need to apply more scrutiny, including probing as to how licensees are adapting to the changing regulatory environment.

With grandfathered commissions ceasing from 1 January 2021, Cullen said advisers need to ensure licensees have the necessary scale and structure in place to manage the transition to new revenue models or they risk significant fee increases.

"Advisers are now more focused on what they get for their money and are looking to align with a provider that has both financial strength and longevity. Advice technology, approved product lists, business support and access to the right training opportunities are also critical areas of focus," he said.

According to Centrepoint's new white paper, What's your path?, the main benefit of self-licensing is the ability to take control many aspects of the business such as the operations and culture.

Some of the downsides include increased effort and costs in creating and managing systems, administration, maintenance and training.

Read more: IOOFMLCCentrepoint AllianceDesigning Financial SolutionsGWM Adviser ServicesHFMPaul Cullen
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Geoff Lloyd to leave MLC
Another MLC advice firm exits group
A new model is coming: Licensees
MLC appoints new head of insto distribution
APRA, ASIC release life insurance stats
Count Financial adds member firm
AMP tops worst-performing super funds list
Grow Super founder sentenced in betting scandal
Adviser sentenced to eight years' prison
CountPlus adds to board, acquires member firm
Editor's Choice
Aussie asset managers fourth-fastest in global growth
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:49PM
Australian asset managers are the fourth-fastest growing of their global peers, clocking in 11.9% in compounded annual growth over the last five years, says a new report from Willis Towers Watson.
QSuper head of advice exits
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The head of QSuper's advice unit has departed after the superannuation fund restructured its financial-advice offering to members.
AMP awards mandate to BlackRock
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
BlackRock has won a passive investment strategy mandate from AMP New Zealand for an undisclosed amount.
APRA, ASIC release life insurance stats
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:05PM
APRA and ASIC have published the latest data on life insurance claims and disputes, demonstrating the difference financial advisers make when it comes to TPD and trauma claims.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
19-20
2020 Wealth Advisor Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
OCT
20
NSW Roundtable Discussion Group 
OCT
20
VIC Member Insured Benefits Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something w6kuMRPG