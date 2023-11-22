SEC sues Kraken exchange again

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Kraken Crypto Exchange for operating its trading platform as an unregistered securities exchange, broker, dealer, and clearing agency.

According to the SEC, Kraken has made hundreds of millions of dollars unlawfully facilitating the buying and selling of crypto asset securities since at least September 2018.

It is alleged by the SEC that Kraken interweaves the traditional services of an exchange, broker, dealer, and clearing agency without having registered any of those functions with the Commission as required by law.

The failure has, therefore, deprived investors of significant protections, including inspection by the SEC, recordkeeping requirements, and safeguards against conflicts of interest, among others, the SEC said.

Through its platform's services, the SEC said Kraken allegedly provides a marketplace that combines the orders for securities of multiple buyers and sellers using established, non-discretionary methods under which such orders interact, thus operating as an exchange.

Further, it engages in effecting securities transactions for the accounts of Kraken customers, therefore operating as a broker.

The SEC explained Kraken also operates as a broker, buys, and sells securities for its own account without an appropriate exception, and so operates as a dealer.

Likewise, Kraken serves as an intermediary in settling transactions in crypto asset securities by its customers and acts as a securities depository, thus operating as a clearing agency.

The SEC's complaint also alleges that Kraken's business practices, deficient internal controls, and poor recordkeeping practices present a range of risks for its customers.

As alleged in the SEC complaint, Kraken blends its customers' money with its own, paying operational expenses directly from accounts holding customer cash. It also allegedly mixes its customers' crypto assets with its own, creating something its own auditor had identified as "a significant risk of loss" to its customers.

The SEC filed its complaint against Kraken in San Francisco federal district court.

It's the second time this year Kraken has been in trouble with the SEC. Earlier this year it agreed to cease offering or selling securities through crypto asset staking services or staking programs and pay a civil penalty of $30 million.

"We allege that Kraken made a business decision to reap hundreds of millions of dollars from investors rather than coming into compliance with the securities laws. That decision resulted in a business model rife with conflicts of interest that placed investors' funds at risk," the SEC's division of enforcement director Gurbir Grewal said.

"Kraken's choice of unlawful profits over investor protection is one we see far too often in this space, and today we're both holding Kraken accountable for its misconduct and sending a message to others to come into compliance."

The crypto contagion continued with Binance and its chief executive Changpeng Zhao pleading guilty to federal charges relating to violations linked to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), failure to register as a money transmitting business, and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Binance will fork out $4 billion to resolve the Justice Department's investigation and Zhao, who has also pleaded guilty to failing to maintain effective anti-money laundering, will also step down from the top job.

In June, the SEC announced it was suing the world's largest crypto exchange and Zhao for lying to regulators and mishandling billions of investor dollars.

Following the verdict, attorney general Merrick Garland said Binance became the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange in part because of the crimes it committed.

"Now it is paying one of the largest corporate penalties in US history," he said.

"The message here should be clear, using new technology to break the law does not make you a disruptor, it makes you a criminal."

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen added that Binance turned a blind eye to its legal obligations in the pursuit of profit.

"Its willful failures allowed money to flow to terrorists, cybercriminals, and child abusers through its platform," she said.

"Today's historic penalties and monitorship to ensure compliance with US law and regulations mark a milestone for the virtual currency industry. Any institution, wherever located, that wants to reap the benefits of the US financial system must also play by the rules that keep us all safe from terrorists, foreign adversaries, and crime or face the consequences."