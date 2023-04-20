Search funds beat VC, private equity returns

Search funds, an investment strategy that sprung from the hallways of two Ivy league universities in the US, have reached Australia, grabbing the attention of investors drawn to the new business model and returns in excess of 30%.

Developed by universities Harvard and Stanford in 1984, the search fund model supports entrepreneurs in purchasing a single small business by kicking off a capital-raising process where around $500,000 to $700,000 is initially secured to begin the search for a business.

However, it took some time for the notion to reach our shores, with the first local fund only launched in 2019. Currently, it's estimated there is more than 10 search funds operating in Australia, with the number expected to hit 20

in 2024.

While entrepreneurship through acquisition (EtA) has been a known concept in Australia for decades, the idea of bringing this particular structure around a search fund model to facilitate EtA is not, professional search investor Pete Seligman says.

According to a 2022 study conducted by Stanford Business, US search funds jumped in number by 190% between 2013 (20) and 2021 (58), and a total of US$776 million was invested in traditional searchers and search-acquired companies in 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, between 1986 to 2021, a total US$2.3 billion was invested in funds which returned US$9.8 billion for investors and US$2.4 billion for entrepreneurs.

"The study shows that the average duration of search fund investment is between five and seven years and the average internal rate of return on that investment is around 35.3%," Seligman explains.

Outside of monetary benefit, active ownership is another drawcard.

"Through the process, I can offer the benefit of my experience and therefore influence the likelihood of my capital having a positive return," he says.

Australian Equity Partners managing directors Graham Marsland and Ivan Milutinovic are currently going through the search fund process themselves, with the fund model designed around de-risking the acquisition while positioning it for long-term growth.

"But it's called search because it's not easy to find one; most search funds will look for a good two years at around 500 to 1000 businesses before acquiring one of sufficient quality," Marsland says.

Milutinovic notes that when searching for a business, certain characteristics must also be met for investors.

"The quality of the revenues is most important. For example predictability, this is often prioritised over very high growth businesses. Ideally you would have both, but search funds are mainly focused on the quality of revenues first and growth second," he says.

He adds that investors who back less experienced chief executives are mainly looking for low-risk business options; "So not cyclical, you don't want anything commodity exposed, or anything exposed to the broader market."

WayFinder Capital founder Akram Sabbagh says initially there was one characteristic that drew him toward the space.

"Mid-size businesses run really well and have great returns but it's hard for people to get into the space because it's like a black box," he explains.

"It's the opulence of the mid-size market that's hard to crack without going through the search fund process."

For owners looking to sell a business, the search fund model offers an attractive option from a succession planning perspective, too.

Selling to an entrepreneur instead of a competitor, Marsland says the main reason owners sell to search funds is that the structure is longer term.

"We're not looking to sell in the short term, and there is no actual mandated requirement to sell within a certain period of time, whereas private equity has a finite fund life and will often exit within three or five years," he explains.

"We can hold the business for much longer and some of the best returning search fund deals still haven't been sold from the early 1990s."

As with any investment, there are risks. The average failure rate for a search fund is less than 20%, he says, adding that in such cases investors typically see their money returned; globally, only four search funds have failed and burned investor capital.

"On a risk-adjusted basis, search funds outperform venture capital and private equity, so purely from a financial perspective it makes a lot of sense," Seligman says.