Investment

Schroders shutters Asian Shares Fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 30 JAN 2024   12:46PM

Schroder Investment Management is terminating its Asian shares offering, citing a lack of demand.

Schroders ceased accepting applications and redemptions for the Schroders Asian Shares Fund last month, saying the decision was made after careful consideration to terminate the fund, adding that it is in the best interests of investors.

"This decision is part of our ongoing commitment to optimising our fund range and seeking to ensure we deliver the best investment solutions to meet the evolving needs of our investors," Schroders said.

"The decision to close the fund was not taken lightly, and having considered a variety of factors, including a lack of investor demand, Schroders formed the view that closure of the fund is in the best interests of investors."

The fund, which invested in large cap companies in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, had about $18.4 million in funds under management at December 2023 end.

Over 10 years, the fund has returned about 9.8%. However, its performance has waned in recent years, with a three-year return of -2.9%.

An investor who placed $10,000 in the fund at its 1995 inception would now have about $106,000.

Schroders said it expects to have completed the sale of the fund's assets later this week.

