Schroders restructures team, appoints investments lead

Schroders has created the role of chief investment officer, Australia, while also making two leadership appointments within its multi-asset and fixed income teams.

Simon Doyle has been named chief investment officer, Australia in addition to his role as head of multi-asset. In the expanded role, Doyle will focus on creating and delivering investment solutions for existing and prospective clients in the Australian market.

Local head of product Natalie Morcos will also take on an expanded role as head of product and solutions, Australia.

Both will report to Schroders Australia chief executive Sam Hallinan, who said their promotions emphasise the firm's focus on finding investment-driven solutions for clients.

"In the new structure, I will work closely with Simon and Natalie to identify solutions that meet clients' evolving needs over the coming years. This will also include leveraging Simon's extensive multi-asset and solution-oriented experience to drive our response to the changing regulatory and market landscape," Hallinan said.

"Coinciding with this, Schroders also recently announced the acquisition of River and Mercantile, a UK-based leader in OCIO solutions in the UK Defined Benefit pension market, and we will be able to leverage this expertise in the Australian market to help meet client needs.

"Designing and implementing investment solutions to respond to client problems is at the heart of what it is to be an asset manager, and this will continue to be a core focus of how Schroders positions itself and meets client needs in the market."

At the same time, Schroders has named Kellie Wood as deputy head of fixed income, Australia and Sebastian Mullins as deputy head of multi-asset. Wood will report to head of fixed income, Australia Stuart Dear and Mullins will report to Doyle.

"Kellie's promotion reflects her skills and experience as a fixed income investor and her significant contribution to the leadership and growth of the team over many years. Kellie has been with Schroders since 2007 and is well known and highly regarded both within Schroders and externally. As deputy head, Kellie will continue to work with Stuart in building our fixed income capability and in representing our fixed Income offering to key stakeholders," Doyle said

"Sebastian is an experienced investor, who has made a significant contribution to the investment team and our clients since joining Schroders in 2019. Sebastian has over 14 years' experience in portfolio management and has been managing multi-asset portfolios for over 10 years. As deputy head, Sebastian will take on increased responsibility for day-to-day investment and team leadership as well as in representing our multi-asset capability in the market."