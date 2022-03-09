NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Schroders launches new fund, wins mandate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 MAR 2022   12:39PM

Schroders has launched a new fund managed directly to the Your Future, Your Super alternatives benchmark, responding to demand from a government super fund now invested in the strategy.

The Schroder Global Active Allocation Fund for institutional investors is a multi-asset portfolio focused on outperforming the YFYS benchmark applied to alternative investments and strategies by 1-2% a year, before fees, over rolling three-year periods, within a tracking error limit.

The composite benchmark is an equally weighted blend of MSCI All Country World, Ex-Australia, Equities Index and the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index, Schroders said, to match the risk profile of the YFYS benchmark.

The fund, which is managed by multi-asset portfolio manager Angus Sippe, was designed in response to an unnamed government super fund's need for such a strategy. That super fund is the cornerstone investor in the fund, with the mandate size not disclosed.

"The fund leverages Schroders' global investment platform with targeted allocations to a broad array of active and passive strategies using Schroders' global specialist teams across equities, fixed income and alternatives," the fund manager said.

Sippe said the fund aims to provide a core solution for super funds in the liquid alternatives space, risk managed to the YFYS benchmark.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"The fund takes a forward-looking approach to asset allocation and risk management, allowing for tactical positioning around the YFYS alternatives benchmark (50% global equities/50% global bonds)," Sippe said.

"However, the fund's investment universe is broader and is not constrained by the constituents of the YFYS alternatives benchmark.

"It has a broad universe of investments including traditional assets as well as exposure to alternatives, active currency, and derivative strategies."

Read more: SchrodersAngus Sippe
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Capital Group hires from Schroders
Private debt and YFYS: Research
New head of ESG at American Century
Magellan chief executive resigns
J.P. Morgan joins OpenInvest
Iress integrates DDO with Xplan
80% of instos find sustainability difficult
ClearView risk chief joins IOOF
Index fund tops risk-adjusted rankings
Schroders buys stake in debt manager

Editor's Choice

80% of Aussies expect ethical investing

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:49PM
Four in five Australians expect their money in super, banks and other investments to be invested responsibly, with 17% of Australians already investing in ethical and responsible products, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA).

Schroders launches new fund, wins mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
Schroders has launched a new fund managed directly to the Your Future, Your Super alternatives benchmark, responding to demand from a government super fund now invested in the strategy.

Northern Trust creates new APAC quant team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
Northern Trust has established a new team of quantitative specialists for Asia Pacific, to be led out of Melbourne.

ASIC sets adviser exam dates

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
ASIC has set the final three sitting dates for the financial adviser exam in 2022.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.