Schroders launches new fund, wins mandate

Schroders has launched a new fund managed directly to the Your Future, Your Super alternatives benchmark, responding to demand from a government super fund now invested in the strategy.

The Schroder Global Active Allocation Fund for institutional investors is a multi-asset portfolio focused on outperforming the YFYS benchmark applied to alternative investments and strategies by 1-2% a year, before fees, over rolling three-year periods, within a tracking error limit.

The composite benchmark is an equally weighted blend of MSCI All Country World, Ex-Australia, Equities Index and the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index, Schroders said, to match the risk profile of the YFYS benchmark.

The fund, which is managed by multi-asset portfolio manager Angus Sippe, was designed in response to an unnamed government super fund's need for such a strategy. That super fund is the cornerstone investor in the fund, with the mandate size not disclosed.

"The fund leverages Schroders' global investment platform with targeted allocations to a broad array of active and passive strategies using Schroders' global specialist teams across equities, fixed income and alternatives," the fund manager said.

Sippe said the fund aims to provide a core solution for super funds in the liquid alternatives space, risk managed to the YFYS benchmark.

"The fund takes a forward-looking approach to asset allocation and risk management, allowing for tactical positioning around the YFYS alternatives benchmark (50% global equities/50% global bonds)," Sippe said.

"However, the fund's investment universe is broader and is not constrained by the constituents of the YFYS alternatives benchmark.

"It has a broad universe of investments including traditional assets as well as exposure to alternatives, active currency, and derivative strategies."