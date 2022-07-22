SCA Property Group names operations, funds management lead

SCA Property Group chief financial officer and executive director Mark Fleming is shifting into the position of chief operating officer and head of funds management and strategy.

Fleming, who has been with the company since 2015, will remain an executive director but is expected to step down as chief financial officer, effective September 1.

In Fleming's place, SCA Property's current head of corporate finance Greg Inkson will be appointed as interim chief financial officer.

Inkson has worked with SCA Property since 2013, as well as holding several senior financial and executive positions with ING Real Estate Investment Management Australia, and with the unlisted funds management division of Investa Property Group.

"His broad experience makes him well credentialed for the interim chief financial officer role whilst SCP completes an executive search for a new chief financial officer," SCA Property said.

The changes come as SCA Property's Australian retail mall investment venture with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, the SCA Metro Convenience Shopping Centure Fund, purchase the Beecroft Place shopping centre in Sydney's north for $65 million.

The $750 million fund, which is 80% owned by GIC and 20% by SCA Property, has been an active acquirer of convenience shopping centres, with the latest acquisition coming shortly after the purchase of five centres for $180 million from Centuria Capital.