NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Saxo taps Bell Direct, IOOF talent

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 22 NOV 2021   12:41PM

Saxo Markets has made two senior appointments in its Australian team, hiring a high-profile broadcaster from Bell Direct and a national manager from IOOF.

Jessica Amir has been appointed Saxo's Australian market strategist.

She joins from Bell Direct where she was a senior market analyst and media presenter.

Amir is also a qualified financial adviser and previously held roles Commonwealth Bank, Suncorp and AMP. She previously headed content for Sequoia's Finance News Network and has broadcast experience with Nine, Seven, Sky News and ABC.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining a global fintech pioneer like Saxo," Amir said.

"Over the last 15 years I've become increasingly passionate about demystifying the finance world and global markets. I also extremely enjoy helping investors understand what drives markets and how they can maximise their investments."

Saxo Australia's previous senior market strategist Eleanor Creagh departed in August to join REA Group as a senior economist.

Former IOOF Holdings national financial wellbeing manager David Harvie also joins Saxo as head of direct sales.

"I'm looking forward to sinking my teeth into this new role at an internationally renowned firm. I have a passion for developing innovative solutions to help clients reach their short and long-term goals, which I'm hoping will bring a lot of value to the Saxo team," Harvie said.

Commenting on the new appointments, Saxo Australia chief executive Adam Smith said: "Saxo's vision is to enable people to fulfill their financial aspirations and make an impact."

"We have been offering professional traders and investors access to global markets for a number of years now and are looking to extend our focus on wealth and asset management products.

"Both Jessica and David bring the experience and energy we're looking for to continue to drive our Australian business forward."

Read more: Bell DirectSaxo MarketsSaxo AustraliaJessica AmirDavid HarvieIOOF HoldingsABCAdam SmithCommonwealth BankEleanor CreaghREA GroupSequoiaSuncorp
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Macquarie Equities awards back-office mandate
Industry fund investments chief to depart
InvestSMART launches ethical product
BetaShares hires from Suncorp
Cromwell names funds management head
CBA takes stake in AI firm
Plan For Life names insurance award winners
Commonwealth Bank to add crypto services
CBA pleads guilty to selling junk insurance
BOQ divests St Andrew's Insurance

Editor's Choice

Equip appoints head of retirement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Promoting from within, the superannuation fund has created the role to strengthen its offering to retired members to optimise their outcomes.

Caddick's assets will be sold

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The assets of missing alleged conwoman Melissa Caddick, including a Sydney home worth more than $6 million, must be sold to pay back victims.

Bell AM announces US distribution plans

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $3.5 billion boutique global equity manager announced a joint venture distribution partnership with US-based multi-boutique Spouting Rock Asset Management.

APRA questions trustees on financial resilience

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a discussion paper seeking information from superannuation trustees on their plans to maintain the financial resilience needed to protect members' best financial interests.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.