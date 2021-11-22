Saxo taps Bell Direct, IOOF talent

Saxo Markets has made two senior appointments in its Australian team, hiring a high-profile broadcaster from Bell Direct and a national manager from IOOF.

Jessica Amir has been appointed Saxo's Australian market strategist.

She joins from Bell Direct where she was a senior market analyst and media presenter.

Amir is also a qualified financial adviser and previously held roles Commonwealth Bank, Suncorp and AMP. She previously headed content for Sequoia's Finance News Network and has broadcast experience with Nine, Seven, Sky News and ABC.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining a global fintech pioneer like Saxo," Amir said.

"Over the last 15 years I've become increasingly passionate about demystifying the finance world and global markets. I also extremely enjoy helping investors understand what drives markets and how they can maximise their investments."

Saxo Australia's previous senior market strategist Eleanor Creagh departed in August to join REA Group as a senior economist.

Former IOOF Holdings national financial wellbeing manager David Harvie also joins Saxo as head of direct sales.

"I'm looking forward to sinking my teeth into this new role at an internationally renowned firm. I have a passion for developing innovative solutions to help clients reach their short and long-term goals, which I'm hoping will bring a lot of value to the Saxo team," Harvie said.

Commenting on the new appointments, Saxo Australia chief executive Adam Smith said: "Saxo's vision is to enable people to fulfill their financial aspirations and make an impact."

"We have been offering professional traders and investors access to global markets for a number of years now and are looking to extend our focus on wealth and asset management products.

"Both Jessica and David bring the experience and energy we're looking for to continue to drive our Australian business forward."