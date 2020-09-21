Sanlam withdraws from 8IP relationship

Sanlam Private Wealth says it has terminated its agreement with Eight Investment Partners.

In January 2019 the two entered a strategic support agreement, with Sanlam to provide middle office services to 8IP, which was founded in 2009 by Kerry Series.

"Sanlam Group's (Sanlam) current international strategy is to focus on global product and it will continue to grow its interests in Australia through SPW," a spokesperson for the company said.

"Sanlam has recently launched the Sanlam Real Assets Fund managed by Mike Pinggera and his team at Sanlam Investments UK for the Australian market."

Sanlam also has a 40% interest in the business, which stays as is.

The agreement came to an end on June 30 and 8IP's founding partner Kerry Series said the firm has replaced the function but hiring former Paradice chief operating officer, Tony Hammond.

Hammond currently consults in the role for two other boutique: Totus and Wheelhouse.

Sanlam Private Wealth was established in Australia in 2009 by Werner Stals. It managed about $800 million in retail money at June end and has stakes in startups like Stockspot.

Starting July 1, the Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund was folded into the Sanlam Real Assets Fund and Sanlam Investments (Australia) was appointed as the manager.