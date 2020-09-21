NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sanlam withdraws from 8IP relationship
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 21 SEP 2020   12:49PM

Sanlam Private Wealth says it has terminated its agreement with Eight Investment Partners.

In January 2019 the two entered a strategic support agreement, with Sanlam to provide middle office services to 8IP, which was founded in 2009 by Kerry Series.

"Sanlam Group's (Sanlam) current international strategy is to focus on global product and it will continue to grow its interests in Australia through SPW," a spokesperson for the company said.

"Sanlam has recently launched the Sanlam Real Assets Fund managed by Mike Pinggera and his team at Sanlam Investments UK for the Australian market."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Sanlam also has a 40% interest in the business, which stays as is.

The agreement came to an end on June 30 and 8IP's founding partner Kerry Series said the firm has replaced the function but hiring former Paradice chief operating officer, Tony Hammond.

Hammond currently consults in the role for two other boutique: Totus and Wheelhouse.

Sanlam Private Wealth was established in Australia in 2009 by Werner Stals. It managed about $800 million in retail money at June end and has stakes in startups like Stockspot.

Starting July 1, the Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund was folded into the Sanlam Real Assets Fund and Sanlam Investments (Australia) was appointed as the manager.

Read more: Sanlam Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CFS to distribute Sanlam funds in Australia
Editor's Choice
Global pension fund doubles down on APAC
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:59AM
A major Canadian pension fund is increasing its presence in Asia Pacific, establishing a new office focused on opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.
AMP Capital sells clean energy company
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
AMP Capital is selling off its entire stake in a European provider of clean energy solutions for an undisclosed figure.
Magellan, Barclays back new firm
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Magellan Financial Group and Barclays have signed on as foundation investors in a new financial services firm which is launching with former Challenger chief Brian Benari as its chief executive.
ERS tab hits $33.3bn
ALLY SELBY  |   12:19PM
The government's early release of superannuation scheme has paid out $33.3 billion since its inception, with an additional $340 million disbursed over the week to September 13 alone.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
21
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
22
SMSF Discussion Group 
SEP
22
Long-term Implications of COVID-19: Women in Wealth Perspectives 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 8tzZd5Ks