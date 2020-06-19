NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
S&P warns of record fallen angels
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 19 JUN 2020   12:22PM

S&P Global has warned of a record number of junk bonds in June as issuance in the US high yield bond market tracks at its busiest pace.

The global ratings agency said there is an expected US$23.88 billion priced through June 12, following on from May's already record-setting month.

Year-to-date volume was US$176.8 billion at the close on June 12, up 56% year over year.

S&P said the US has the largest number of potential "fallen angel" companies with 58 in rated debt.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

There have been 30 bond issuers worldwide to receive fallen angel status and a record 126 on a rating of BBB-, the lowest investment-grade rung.

The ratings agency said moves by the US central bank to pump liquidity into the market through corporate bond purchases may help buffer the market.

"The Federal Reserve's April 9 announcement that it would be including COVID-19-era fallen angel credits in its corporate liquidity facilities has helped to settle market jitters, and pump up issuance," S&P Global said.

"Moreover, the month-to-date volume through June 12 was the second-busiest pace on record across all months, preceded only by August 2010, with US$28.47 billion printed through the same period."

S&P said high-yield issuers have been drawn in by improved borrowing conditions as yields and spreads retreated from "eye-popping levels" observed at the start of COVID-19-related market volatility, in March.

"Per the S&P US High Yield Corporate Bond Index, the average yield to worst ebbed below 7% late last month, and reached a three-month low of 5.90% on Monday, June 8, down from double-digit figures in early March," it said.

S&P said retail funds investing in US high-yield bonds posted an inflow of US$5.1 billion during the week ended June 10, marking the 11th consecutive week of inflows, for a total of US$46.4 billion since late March.

"The average inflow over the last four weeks, at $4.7 billion, matches the prior all-time peak witnessed for the period to April 22, 2020, amid the Fed's extraordinary liquidity-support rollouts," S&P said.

"This backdrop, alongside strong risk-on sentiment, has provided a window of opportunity for companies to prioritize addressing existing debt loads."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: S&P GlobalBondsS&P US High Yield Corporate Bond IndexFederal Reserve
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Iress inks bond exchange partnership
The future is fast arriving: BlackRock
Plan for the worst, hope for the best
Opportunities exist in high yield: Eaton Vance
Proceed with caution: Janus Henderson
TCorp funding hits $10bn since late March
Fortescue seeks to hide pricing
Junk by name, junk by nature?
Australia's AAA rating at risk
Opportunities in fixed interest during crisis
Editor's Choice
Public super fund rejigs offering
KANIKA SOOD
The superannuation fund for Australian Defence Force employees will now allow departing staff to stay with the fund and consequently, has added an insurance offering.
Which is the most important letter in ESG?
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research from MSCI aims to explore the correlation between environmental, social and governance factors and performance by breaking down a company's ESG score by the letter.
Vanguard taps former industry fund boss
HARRISON WORLEY
Global funds management giant Vanguard is continuing its push into Australia's superannuation sector, hiring a former industry fund chief executive to oversee the growth of its super offering.
Financial services demands more mental health support
HARRISON WORLEY
COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the demand for access to mental health and wellbeing training for the employees of financial services firms, according to SuperFriend.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something QkvsfZCS