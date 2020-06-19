S&P warns of record fallen angels

S&P Global has warned of a record number of junk bonds in June as issuance in the US high yield bond market tracks at its busiest pace.

The global ratings agency said there is an expected US$23.88 billion priced through June 12, following on from May's already record-setting month.

Year-to-date volume was US$176.8 billion at the close on June 12, up 56% year over year.

S&P said the US has the largest number of potential "fallen angel" companies with 58 in rated debt.

There have been 30 bond issuers worldwide to receive fallen angel status and a record 126 on a rating of BBB-, the lowest investment-grade rung.

The ratings agency said moves by the US central bank to pump liquidity into the market through corporate bond purchases may help buffer the market.

"The Federal Reserve's April 9 announcement that it would be including COVID-19-era fallen angel credits in its corporate liquidity facilities has helped to settle market jitters, and pump up issuance," S&P Global said.

"Moreover, the month-to-date volume through June 12 was the second-busiest pace on record across all months, preceded only by August 2010, with US$28.47 billion printed through the same period."

S&P said high-yield issuers have been drawn in by improved borrowing conditions as yields and spreads retreated from "eye-popping levels" observed at the start of COVID-19-related market volatility, in March.

"Per the S&P US High Yield Corporate Bond Index, the average yield to worst ebbed below 7% late last month, and reached a three-month low of 5.90% on Monday, June 8, down from double-digit figures in early March," it said.

S&P said retail funds investing in US high-yield bonds posted an inflow of US$5.1 billion during the week ended June 10, marking the 11th consecutive week of inflows, for a total of US$46.4 billion since late March.

"The average inflow over the last four weeks, at $4.7 billion, matches the prior all-time peak witnessed for the period to April 22, 2020, amid the Fed's extraordinary liquidity-support rollouts," S&P said.

"This backdrop, alongside strong risk-on sentiment, has provided a window of opportunity for companies to prioritize addressing existing debt loads."

