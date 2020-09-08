S&P downgrades AMP

AMP Limited and AMP Group have been hit with a credit downgrade from S&P.

S&P downgraded AMP Limited and AMP Group Holdings from BBB to BBB-. AMP Bank also got a downgrade, from BBB+ to BBB.

However, the outlook for AMP Group improved from "creditwatch with negative implications" to "stable".

It comes after AMP announced it is undertaking a review of the group's assets to assess opportunities to sell off some business units.

"AMP continues to have a strong balance sheet and capital position, with eligible capital above minimum regulatory requirements of $2.2 billion at 30 June 2020," AMP said in a statement to the ASX.

S&P previously downgraded AMP's credit rating in July this year.

At that time AMP Limited's credit rating was downgraded from BBB+ to BBB and all AMP Group entities were put on creditwatch with negative implications.

However, in June S&P left AMP Bank's credit rating unchanged at BBB+.

The June ratings changes were in part in response to the sale of AMP Life.