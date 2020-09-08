NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
S&P downgrades AMP
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 8 SEP 2020   11:52AM

AMP Limited and AMP Group have been hit with a credit downgrade from S&P.

S&P downgraded AMP Limited and AMP Group Holdings from BBB to BBB-. AMP Bank also got a downgrade, from BBB+ to BBB.

However, the outlook for AMP Group improved from "creditwatch with negative implications" to "stable".

It comes after AMP announced it is undertaking a review of the group's assets to assess opportunities to sell off some business units.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"AMP continues to have a strong balance sheet and capital position, with eligible capital above minimum regulatory requirements of $2.2 billion at 30 June 2020," AMP said in a statement to the ASX.

S&P previously downgraded AMP's credit rating in July this year.

At that time AMP Limited's credit rating was downgraded from BBB+ to BBB and all AMP Group entities were put on creditwatch with negative implications.

However, in June S&P left AMP Bank's credit rating unchanged at BBB+.

The June ratings changes were in part in response to the sale of AMP Life.

Read more: S&PAMP GroupAMP LimitedAMP Bankcredit downgrade
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Law firm summarises report AMP won't release
Hostplus ups income protection premiums by 73%
Lazard dumps AMP shares
AMP hit with credit downgrade
Capital raisings, trading volumes up in June
AMP Life sale nears completion, new execs appointed
Is a market turning point around the corner?
Volatility continues to drive investors
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
No golden ticket for super funds
Editor's Choice
Former QSuper chief joins NZ Super Fund board
KANIKA SOOD
The former QSuper chief and the current chair of Commonwealth Bank's staff superannuation fund has been appointed to the board of the $44 billion NZ Super Fund for a five-year term.
Ardea IM announces research partnership
ALLY SELBY
The $15 billion fixed income specialist has announced a new research partnership, set to strengthen its academic research capabilities to the benefit of clients.
Funds services firm expands offerings
KARREN VERGARA
A boutique administration services firm is expanding its back-office offering to include trustee, custody and escrow services.
Demand for advice rises
KARREN VERGARA
The number of Australians seeking financial advice has doubled from five years ago, a new report finds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something iD9ht3Eq