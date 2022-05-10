Newspaper icon
Russell Investments launches ESG managed portfolios

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022   12:38PM

Following investor demand for more ESG options, Russell Investments has launched a range of sustainable managed portfolios.

The Russell Investments Sustainable Managed Portfolios include directly held Australian shares, selected according to ESG objectives and exclusions, and ETFs. They also invest with active managers identified as having a high standard when it comes to their process for ESG investing.

The managed portfolios employ a total portfolio approach, ensuring each portfolio is designed and managed to meet investment and sustainability objectives. This is measured by reducing carbon emissions through lower carbon portfolio scores and reducing the ESG risk score of the portfolios, Russell Investments said.

The portfolios are available in balanced and growth options. The balanced portfolio is split 70/30 in growth and defensive, while the growth portfolio is split 90/10.

"In the past it was rare for advisers' clients to define the type of investment factors they want to see in their portfolio. However, today advisers are experiencing an increasing demand from clients to be invested in ways which align with their values, particularly from those clients who are environmentally conscious," Russell Investments head of adviser and intermediary solutions Neil Rogan said.

"After another few years of devastating bushfires and floods, many Australians are eager to leave a positive impact on the environment in any way they can, and this includes how and where they invest."

He added that Russell Investments is able to satisfy a range of investor risk appetites by employing a multi-asset managed portfolio structure.

The portfolios are available on BT Panorama.

