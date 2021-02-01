NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
RSE trustee board composition evolving
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 1 FEB 2021   12:47PM

In the last six years, independent directors have gone from holding 5.2% of the total board positions at RSE licensees to 10.7% of them as at June 2020, says new APRA data.

The total directorships at responsible superannuation entity licensees shrunk 22.7% from 1093 positions at June 2015 to 845 positions at June 2020.

Of the total 845 directorships at RSE trustees at June 2020, member representatives had the largest share of the board seats at about 32%. This stayed relatively the same over the last six years.

Most other types of directors saw their share of board shrink marginally.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Directors that are employer representatives went from holding 32.7% of the total board seats to 30.5% in the period.

Executive directors' share of board seats fell from about 5.8% to 4.5%. Non-executive directors were down from 17.7% of the total board to 16.6% of it.

Lastly, non-affiliated directors' share of RSE trustee board seats fell from 6.4% to 5.7%.

Independent directors were the only cohort of the six listed by APRA, whose representation increased on RSE trustee boards increased in the period.

At June 2020, there were 90 of them across Australia accounting for 10.7% of the 845 total directorships. Six years ago, this share stood at 5.2%.

The average director was paid $57,796 per year at June 2020, up from $41,246 six years ago.

Only a small proportion of them (6.5%) had other directorships.

In total the RSE trustees spent $49 million in the year ending June 2020 to employ an average of eight directors each for their board.

Read more: RSEAPRA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Your Future, Your Super on APRA to-do list
APRA delays insurance in super guidance
Super concerns over legislation: Schroders
Parametric names new research lead
BNP Paribas to offer initial margin services
APRA Connect to go live in 2021
APRA hands down self-assessment report
Industry fund called out over board diversity initiatives
AIA to launch income protection product
Xinja ceases banking
Editor's Choice
Parametric names new research lead
KARREN VERGARA
Parametric has announced the appointment of its new local manager of research and strategy, a position held by Raewyn Williams for seven years.
Integrity Life updates product offering
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The life insurance provider has revealed several changes to its products with a new support package for clients and a multi-cover discount.
Reference checks should cover all advice: FPA
KARREN VERGARA
Reference checks should be extended to general advice and to anyone that has the ability to influence the financial advice process, according to the Financial Planning Association of Australia.
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has succeeded in winding up the issuer of Mayfair 101's debenture products, with the Federal Court ordering M101 Nominees to wind up.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something RjvozqvE