RSE trustee board composition evolving

In the last six years, independent directors have gone from holding 5.2% of the total board positions at RSE licensees to 10.7% of them as at June 2020, says new APRA data.

The total directorships at responsible superannuation entity licensees shrunk 22.7% from 1093 positions at June 2015 to 845 positions at June 2020.

Of the total 845 directorships at RSE trustees at June 2020, member representatives had the largest share of the board seats at about 32%. This stayed relatively the same over the last six years.

Most other types of directors saw their share of board shrink marginally.

Directors that are employer representatives went from holding 32.7% of the total board seats to 30.5% in the period.

Executive directors' share of board seats fell from about 5.8% to 4.5%. Non-executive directors were down from 17.7% of the total board to 16.6% of it.

Lastly, non-affiliated directors' share of RSE trustee board seats fell from 6.4% to 5.7%.

Independent directors were the only cohort of the six listed by APRA, whose representation increased on RSE trustee boards increased in the period.

At June 2020, there were 90 of them across Australia accounting for 10.7% of the 845 total directorships. Six years ago, this share stood at 5.2%.

The average director was paid $57,796 per year at June 2020, up from $41,246 six years ago.

Only a small proportion of them (6.5%) had other directorships.

In total the RSE trustees spent $49 million in the year ending June 2020 to employ an average of eight directors each for their board.