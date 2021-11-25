Role of adviser to change: Fidelity

The role of a financial adviser is set to shift as Australians move away from the dream of early retirement, planning to continue working after the age of 67, according to a new report from Fidelity International and independent research firm, MYMAVINS.

The research was undertaken to help financial advisers better understand their clients' views on retirement and their main drivers of life satisfaction.

The report, titled 'Retirement: The now and the then' identifies best practice principles for improving clients' financial wellbeing and retirement satisfaction.

Fidelity head of client solutions and retirement Richard Dinham said that more Australians are planning to work longer and not just because of financial considerations.

"Respondents are continuing to work later in life because they enjoy it, it allays boredom, and it provides a sense of purpose," he said.

"It seems that retirement for many Australians is becoming more of an emotional journey.

"The research found that Australians who felt they were in control of their retirement decision had more positive emotional outcomes compared to those who were unexpectedly forced into retirement."

Although there is more to life than money, the research also found that having a solid financial bedrock before retirement contributes to life satisfaction.

"This is an important consideration for financial planners as it indicates their role is evolving, as they have to also take into account their clients' overall emotional wellbeing, and how that ties into their finances," Dinham said.

Dinham added that financial advisers can contribute to their clients' sense of control and confidence by using investments that are suitable for the needs of retirees, investments that are 'fit for purpose'.

"Whilst retirees still need to take some investment risk with their portfolios, fit for purpose investments provide exposure to the right kinds of investment risks and, importantly, at the same time help reduce the extent of those investment risks the client would normally be exposed to," Dinham said.

MYMAVINS consulting partner Jason Andriessen said that no two retirements are ever the same, therefore measuring the needs of retirees needs to be tailored.

"Any solutions that the super trustees are grappling with at the moment around the retirement income covenant need to be cognisant of the fact that every retiree's experience is different, and flexibility is required," Andriessen said.

"When you flip the perspective and really listen to retirees, the characteristics of a good financial decision are different, and how advisers support those decisions looks different."