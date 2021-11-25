NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Role of adviser to change: Fidelity

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 25 NOV 2021   12:18PM

The role of a financial adviser is set to shift as Australians move away from the dream of early retirement, planning to continue working after the age of 67, according to a new report from Fidelity International and independent research firm, MYMAVINS.

The research was undertaken to help financial advisers better understand their clients' views on retirement and their main drivers of life satisfaction.

The report, titled 'Retirement: The now and the then' identifies best practice principles for improving clients' financial wellbeing and retirement satisfaction.

Fidelity head of client solutions and retirement Richard Dinham said that more Australians are planning to work longer and not just because of financial considerations.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"Respondents are continuing to work later in life because they enjoy it, it allays boredom, and it provides a sense of purpose," he said.

"It seems that retirement for many Australians is becoming more of an emotional journey.

"The research found that Australians who felt they were in control of their retirement decision had more positive emotional outcomes compared to those who were unexpectedly forced into retirement."

Although there is more to life than money, the research also found that having a solid financial bedrock before retirement contributes to life satisfaction.

"This is an important consideration for financial planners as it indicates their role is evolving, as they have to also take into account their clients' overall emotional wellbeing, and how that ties into their finances," Dinham said.

Dinham added that financial advisers can contribute to their clients' sense of control and confidence by using investments that are suitable for the needs of retirees, investments that are 'fit for purpose'.

"Whilst retirees still need to take some investment risk with their portfolios, fit for purpose investments provide exposure to the right kinds of investment risks and, importantly, at the same time help reduce the extent of those investment risks the client would normally be exposed to," Dinham said.

MYMAVINS consulting partner Jason Andriessen said that no two retirements are ever the same, therefore measuring the needs of retirees needs to be tailored.

"Any solutions that the super trustees are grappling with at the moment around the retirement income covenant need to be cognisant of the fact that every retiree's experience is different, and flexibility is required," Andriessen said.

"When you flip the perspective and really listen to retirees, the characteristics of a good financial decision are different, and how advisers support those decisions looks different."

Read more: MYMAVINSFidelity InternationalRichard DinhamJason Andriessen
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

The search for income outside defensive assets
HSBC AM names regional chief
Fidelity moves on net zero
Fidelity moves into SMAs
Iress integrates DDO with Xplan
Fidelity nabs ESG expert from HESTA
Fidelity adds new climate, gender policies
Fidelity changes up global equities team
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
MAX Award winners crowned

Editor's Choice

Morningstar appoints head of business development

CHLOE WALKER
Morningstar Australia has announced the appointment of Peter Bryant as the head of business development for Australia and New Zealand.

Plaintiff seeks to ring fence Dixon penalty

KARREN VERGARA
A plaintiff in the Piper Alderman-led class action against Dixon Advisory is attempting to ring fence the $7.2 million civil penalty determined by ASIC.

QSuper faces class action over excess premiums

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A class action has been filed against QSuper, claiming it overcharged about 140,000 members for life insurance policies by charging almost all members the same despite differing occupations.

Link enters UK pension market

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Link Group is set to launch retirement solutions in the UK with a range of products to help providers enhance member experience.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.