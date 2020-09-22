Robo advice solution set to launch

Nucleus Wealth and Arrow Financial Advice have partnered to launch a white label digital advice platform, set to feature actively managed portfolios and over 30 ESG filters.

This will make it the most comprehensive robo advice service in the Australian market, and possibly the world, Nucleus Wealth and Arrow said.

Arrow chief executive Michael Voss said the new offering, Nucleus Wealth Fusion, would help service the low balance market and build relationships with clients from the very beginning of their nest egg building journey.

"Arrow has been looking to provide a digital offering to our clients for a while now, as we are seeing increasingly fewer options for low balance clients to get advice, and consumers wanting more and more to interact with companies digitally," he said.

Nucleus Wealth Fusion will feature a simple and thorough online onboarding experience with personal investment advice and ID verification, and will also offer clients dynamic risk management and stock selection.

The platform will also boast more than 30 ethical and portfolio filters for customization, and will also offer clients investments through personal, joint, company, trust, super and SMSF accounts.

Nucleus Wealth Fusion will also feature complete portfolio and investment management transparency, and the tax benefits of a separately managed account.

Assets on the platform will be liquid and held in the client's name. J.P. Morgan and HSBC are custodians of the service.

"The Nucleus Wealth platform we have adopted as part of the Arrow family of options means for as little as $10,000 starting balance clients can begin their nest egg with an actively managed portfolio that truly reflects their values and priorities," Voss said.

"And it can be modified any time as investors' circumstances and/or preferences change."

Nucleus Wealth chief executive Damien Klassen believes the best outcome for clients is a combination of digital and full-service advice.

"We want to support advisers in the integration process, acknowledging that between COVID-19 and FASEA, they have plenty to deal with already," he said.

"Time and resources are of the essence for financial planners today, so we have made the sign-up process quick, secure and compliant. Advisers can easily collect and manage client profiles, ethical preferences and annual opt-ins."

He noted Nucleus Wealth had identified an opportunity to meet the increasing demand for ethical investments, as well as an increasing disparity in ethical beliefs.

"Offering individual filters for each ethical consideration is important because our research shows that reducing an investment universe by more than 5% begins to exponentially affect performance," Klassen said.

Voss agreed, arguing that "ethical investing is one of the strongest investment trends globally, [making] us delighted and proud to be partnering with Nucleus Wealth to bring our clients this offering".

The service is available to Arrow clients now. While there are no upfront advice fees associated with the product, there is an ongoing advice fee of 0.4% per annum, as well as an investment management fee of 0.64%. There are also additional platform and administration fees which vary with investment size and asset type.