NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Robo advice solution set to launch
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 22 SEP 2020   12:17PM

Nucleus Wealth and Arrow Financial Advice have partnered to launch a white label digital advice platform, set to feature actively managed portfolios and over 30 ESG filters.

This will make it the most comprehensive robo advice service in the Australian market, and possibly the world, Nucleus Wealth and Arrow said.

Arrow chief executive Michael Voss said the new offering, Nucleus Wealth Fusion, would help service the low balance market and build relationships with clients from the very beginning of their nest egg building journey.

"Arrow has been looking to provide a digital offering to our clients for a while now, as we are seeing increasingly fewer options for low balance clients to get advice, and consumers wanting more and more to interact with companies digitally," he said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Nucleus Wealth Fusion will feature a simple and thorough online onboarding experience with personal investment advice and ID verification, and will also offer clients dynamic risk management and stock selection.

The platform will also boast more than 30 ethical and portfolio filters for customization, and will also offer clients investments through personal, joint, company, trust, super and SMSF accounts.

Nucleus Wealth Fusion will also feature complete portfolio and investment management transparency, and the tax benefits of a separately managed account.

Assets on the platform will be liquid and held in the client's name. J.P. Morgan and HSBC are custodians of the service.

"The Nucleus Wealth platform we have adopted as part of the Arrow family of options means for as little as $10,000 starting balance clients can begin their nest egg with an actively managed portfolio that truly reflects their values and priorities," Voss said.

"And it can be modified any time as investors' circumstances and/or preferences change."

Nucleus Wealth chief executive Damien Klassen believes the best outcome for clients is a combination of digital and full-service advice.

"We want to support advisers in the integration process, acknowledging that between COVID-19 and FASEA, they have plenty to deal with already," he said.

"Time and resources are of the essence for financial planners today, so we have made the sign-up process quick, secure and compliant. Advisers can easily collect and manage client profiles, ethical preferences and annual opt-ins."

He noted Nucleus Wealth had identified an opportunity to meet the increasing demand for ethical investments, as well as an increasing disparity in ethical beliefs.

"Offering individual filters for each ethical consideration is important because our research shows that reducing an investment universe by more than 5% begins to exponentially affect performance," Klassen said.

Voss agreed, arguing that "ethical investing is one of the strongest investment trends globally, [making] us delighted and proud to be partnering with Nucleus Wealth to bring our clients this offering".

The service is available to Arrow clients now. While there are no upfront advice fees associated with the product, there is an ongoing advice fee of 0.4% per annum, as well as an investment management fee of 0.64%. There are also additional platform and administration fees which vary with investment size and asset type.

Read more: Nucleus WealthArrow Financial AdviceESGRobo adviceMichael VossDamien KlassenHSBCJ.P. Morgan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Lack of transparency in ESG funds criticised
Financial Standard launches FS Sustainability
ESG investors overreact to negative news
Northern Trust races up custody league tables
Sustainable ETF demand skyrockets
Ignition Advice announces fintech partnership
Milestone Group appoints APAC lead
New sales lead at ethical manager
Northern Trust launches ESG capability
Alternative assets are the new bonds: JPMAM
Editor's Choice
T. Rowe Price appoints head of intermediary
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:09PM
The global manager appointed a head of the intermediary channel for Australia and New Zealand, after the incumbent was promoted to local distribution head in May.
Global pension fund doubles down on APAC
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A major Canadian pension fund is increasing its presence in Asia Pacific, establishing a new office focused on opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.
Robo advice solution set to launch
ALLY SELBY  |   12:17PM
Nucleus Wealth and Arrow Financial Advice have partnered to launch a white label digital advice platform, set to feature actively managed portfolios and over 30 ESG filters.
AMP Capital sells clean energy company
KARREN VERGARA
AMP Capital is selling off its entire stake in a European provider of clean energy solutions for an undisclosed figure.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
22
SMSF Discussion Group 
SEP
22
Long-term Implications of COVID-19: Women in Wealth Perspectives 
SEP
22
FINSIA Preparation for the FASEA Exam 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Cu2Zy75R