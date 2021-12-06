NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Robeco launches new sustainable index fund

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 6 DEC 2021   12:06PM

Robeco Australia launched the Robeco Global Developed Sustainable Enhanced Index Equity Fund.

The fund aims to achieve a higher ESG score than its benchmark, the MSCI World Index.

Specifically, it is focussed on ESG issues including reducing the environmental footprint for greenhouse gas emissions, water use, waste generation and energy consumption compared.

The fund will compare outcomes of investments on these issues to the benchmark, while maintaining the ability to provide alpha in developed markets.

The strategy uses a values-based exclusion list and includes voting and engagement, which will be carried out by Robeco's Active Ownership team.

"With increasing demand for sustainable investing solutions, launching a fund offering Australian investors a sustainable alternative to passive investments was a logical development," head of Robeco Australia, New Zealand and Oceania Stephen Dennis said.

"The fund addresses the pitfalls of passive investing, actively integrates ESG criteria, and is a sustainable solution for investors looking for stable outperformance after costs, with a low tracking error."

He added: "Our enhanced indexing strategies have a similar absolute risk profile as passive strategies and can generate better returns by actively integrating sustainability as well as incorporating 50 years of factor investing research."

The fund uses a quantitative stock selection strategy which ranks stocks according to sustainability criteria as well as expected future relative performance using the factors value, quality, and momentum, resulting in a well-diversified portfolio with a low tracking error relative to the index.

It is managed by Robeco's core quant equities team, responsible for managing a wide range of enhanced indexing strategies including global, European, US and emerging market strategies.

Read more: ESGRobeco AustraliaRobeco GlobalMSCI World Index
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

3PD, Haven Green ink partnership
Advisers optimistic for 2022: Research
New role for Ian Silk
WTW Australia names head of sustainable investment
WA government seeks to improve WA's ESG outcomes
David Atkin to lead PRI
Ellerston to shutter Morphic ESG fund
UniSuper net zero efforts accelerated
Super funds extend poor disclosure to ESG holdings
YFYS will impact advisers too

Editor's Choice

New boutique at Pendal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The funds giant recently launched a new boutique focused on alternative duration, led by Vimal Gor.

3PD, Haven Green ink partnership

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Haven Green and 3PD have entered into a back-to-back alliance agreement.

Robeco launches new sustainable index fund

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Robeco Australia launched the Robeco Global Developed Sustainable Enhanced Index Equity Fund.

Athene, Apollo stake in Challenger approved

KARREN VERGARA
Minority shareholders of Challenger have been given the go-ahead to acquire their additional stake by the prudential regulator.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.