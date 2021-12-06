Robeco launches new sustainable index fund

Robeco Australia launched the Robeco Global Developed Sustainable Enhanced Index Equity Fund.

The fund aims to achieve a higher ESG score than its benchmark, the MSCI World Index.

Specifically, it is focussed on ESG issues including reducing the environmental footprint for greenhouse gas emissions, water use, waste generation and energy consumption compared.

The fund will compare outcomes of investments on these issues to the benchmark, while maintaining the ability to provide alpha in developed markets.

The strategy uses a values-based exclusion list and includes voting and engagement, which will be carried out by Robeco's Active Ownership team.

"With increasing demand for sustainable investing solutions, launching a fund offering Australian investors a sustainable alternative to passive investments was a logical development," head of Robeco Australia, New Zealand and Oceania Stephen Dennis said.

"The fund addresses the pitfalls of passive investing, actively integrates ESG criteria, and is a sustainable solution for investors looking for stable outperformance after costs, with a low tracking error."

He added: "Our enhanced indexing strategies have a similar absolute risk profile as passive strategies and can generate better returns by actively integrating sustainability as well as incorporating 50 years of factor investing research."

The fund uses a quantitative stock selection strategy which ranks stocks according to sustainability criteria as well as expected future relative performance using the factors value, quality, and momentum, resulting in a well-diversified portfolio with a low tracking error relative to the index.

It is managed by Robeco's core quant equities team, responsible for managing a wide range of enhanced indexing strategies including global, European, US and emerging market strategies.