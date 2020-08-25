NEWS
Executive Appointments
Roar Software bolsters team, partners with Milliman
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 25 AUG 2020   11:52AM

Roar Software has added two new executives to its leadership team, as it announces a partnership with global actuarial management consultant Milliman.

Darren Pettiona has been appointed chair, while Simon Bishop has nabbed a role as a national sales executive.

Pettiona was formerly the chief executive of specialist wealth management platform HUB24, and is currently a director at Midas.

Roar Software said he would bring "considerable fintech experience to the business as well as a proven track record in innovations which meet the needs of the market".

Pettiona said he was excited to join the software provider as it would enable him to continue to be "at the forefront of dynamic shifts in the financial services industry".

"The industry needs a fresh approach to technology where advice practices have real choice and freedom to partner with service providers they choose in an integrated environment," he said.

Previously, Pettiona has served on the boards of Allied Funds Management, investorfirst, Van Eyk Research and TOTE Tasmania.

He was also the managing director and founder of COIN Software, as well as the chief executive of Advent Software.

Bishop, who Roar Software said will leverage his industry knowledge and contacts to grow the firm's footprint, has also previously worked at HUB24, Advent Software, and COIN Software, serving as head of distribution for all three companies.

In the past, he has also worked with Macquarie Group as an associate director, Salesforce as a strategic account executive, and iChit as a national sales director.

Roar Software chief executive Kevin Liao said the appointments demonstrate the firm's commitment to shaking up the Australian fintech arena.

"The appointments add further momentum to our desire to provide a flexible and adaptable tech model for financial advisers while also advancing customer experience," he said.

The software company also announced the addition of a modelling and projection tool powered by Milliman.

"Advisers want access and choice; they want to partner with agnostic service providers who maybe outside their licensee and provide a different perspective, without judgement," Liao said.

"Roar Software is providing the future of financial advice today, offering financial advisers a fresh approach to technology, with genuine flexibility and an integrated approach to help them build their businesses and meet their technology needs."

Milliman Australia principal Craig McCulloch said the partnership would provide advisers access to more robust modelling tools.

"We are very pleased to partner with Roar Software, applying our actuarial expertise to power a new modelling application REACH, available on their Advice Marketplace Platform," he said.

"This new tool is easy to use and presents advisers with access to robust modelling designed to help clients achieve their financial goals."

Roar Software previously traded as YTML Consulting, and features CRM, file notes and document generation with a subscription-based fee model.

Read more: Roar SoftwareAdvent SoftwareCOIN SoftwareDarren PettionaKevin LiaoMilliman AustraliaSimon BishopAllied Funds ManagementCraig McCullochMacquarie GroupMidasTOTE TasmaniaVan Eyk ResearchYTML Consulting
VIEW COMMENTS
