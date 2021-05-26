NEWS
Family Office

Rich investors not worried about low rates: Citi

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 MAY 2021   12:44PM

New research from Citi says Australian high-net-worth investors are optimistic despite low interest rates.

The research shows only 1% of HNWs were negative about the economic outlook, while 49% were positive and 40% were neutral.

More than half (54%) were more concerned about COVID-19's impact than the low interest rates (27%).

"Interestingly, low interest rates did not rank as an area of concern for high-net-worth investors, despite this being a major factor influencing the return investors can generate," said Citi Australia head of banking and wealth distribution Gofran Chowdhury.

"We can hypothesise that high-net-worth investors are not chasing returns to create wealth, they are instead focus on preserving their wealth."

As top performing sectors in 2021, they picked real estate, followed by healthcare and information technology.

The results are based on a February 2021 survey of 400 Australian high-net-worth investors by House of Brand for Citi Australia.

The participants had minimum $250,000 in investible assets (excluding property), or personal income of $250,000 or above for at least two years, or $2.5 million in total assets where property equity was included.

It also found 86% of the cohort felt confident to make financial decisions by themselves. Half were open to taking risk, with male investors being 50% more open to risk than female investors.

They were hesitant to look at investing opportunities overseas, with only 48% doing so. More than a third (36%) who did not have an SMSF cited time and effort required as a barrier.

