RI Advice failed oversight obligations: Court

The Federal Court found that RI Advice Group's failure to provide rigorous oversight over a former financial adviser resulted in bad advice to consumer detriment.

The court said the licensee failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that its former financial adviser John Doyle provided appropriate advice to clients, acted in the clients' best interests and put the clients' interests ahead of his own.

RI Advice did not have any adequate processes to identify when advisers were avoiding advice quality checks or recommending non-approved financial products, resulting in "serious flaws" which should have been apparent.

The court previously made declarations that Doyle had breached his best interests obligations by giving inappropriate advice and failing to put his clients' interests first.

Doyle was an authorised representative of RI Advice between May 2013 and June 2016, when it was owned by ANZ Banking Group. RI Advice is now owned by IOOF Holdings.

The case was under the spotlight at the Hayne Royal Commission. ASIC commenced proceedings against RI Advice and Doyle in October 2019, seeking declarations of contravention, compliance orders and penalties.

The regulator at the time alleged that Doyle gave "cookie cutter" advice and RI Advice didn't take reasonable steps to protect his clients.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "Financial advice licensees need to understand that they can be liable if their advisers do not act in the best interests of their clients and do not prioritise their clients' interests over their own."

"ASIC commenced this proceeding because of the harm caused to investors when advice is not appropriate. In some cases, Mr Doyle's clients were retired, or approaching retirement. Licensees need to have proper systems and processes in place to monitor the advice given by advisers to make sure consumers are protected," she said.

The penalty hearing for RI Advice and Doyle is yet to be determined. A case management hearing will be listed for a later date.