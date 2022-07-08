Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Review of YFYS receives mixed response

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 8 JUL 2022   12:46PM

The government's Treasury review into the operation of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) laws and MySuper performance tests has had a mixed reception.

Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones said the government is aware of concerns that YFYS reforms had the potential to perverse or unintended outcomes for members.

Likewise, Jones is cognisant of the possibility of YFYS laws to potentially discourage certain investment decisions or certain infrastructure investments.

Resultingly, Treasury has been tasked to examine and consider the operation of new YFYS laws. Specifically, Treasury will review whether the performance test has had any significant unintended consequences for MySuper products.

Ensuing this treasury review, a pause of the test extension beyond MySuper products for 12 months has been introduced.

Favouring the review, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) welcomed the government's announcement.

ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said: "The review is timely and appropriate. It is a positive move that will help improve accountability and performance of the wider superannuation system."

"After two years of operation it will allow the impact of YFYS measures on capital allocation to be assessed and address the challenges it presented for infrastructure and ESG-focused investments."

ASFA has consistently raised concerns that the benchmarking approach adopted would have unintended consequences and distort capital allocation in a manner that was at odds with delivering strong member outcomes.

Fahy concluded: "If left unchecked this would result in Australians having less in retirement. We are pleased that the new government has acted quickly and will review the test so that it works in the long-term interests of fund members."

The Financial Services Council (FSC) was also laudatory of the government's decision to pause the extension of the YFYS performance test beyond MySuper products.

FSC executive director of policy and advocacy Spiro Premetis said: "The FSC has long advocated for a performance test for superannuation products that accurately reflects investment performance and member experience."

"Given a range of complexities with applying the test to a broader and more diverse range of superannuation investment options, the pause is the right outcome for consumers.

"Proceeding with the test without further consultation could have resulted in consumers being given misleading information about their superannuation funds' performance."

The FSC said further consultation should consider areas that undermine the performance test from being applied fairly.

Premetis continued: "There is now adequate time to address these complexities to ensure the performance test is properly designed to deliver on its promise of strong consumer outcomes in the investment returns of superannuation products."

"The broader review of YFYS will provide an opportunity to examine any unintended consequences of these important reforms, such as ensuring consumers have the option of selecting superannuation funds that align with broader goals such as ESG investing."

Less complimentary of the government's decision, Liberal senator Andrew Bragg heavily criticised Stephen Jones and called the $3 trillion super sector 'Australia's most privileged industry.'

Bragg said: "Significant reforms were achieved under the Coalition to put members first. Undoing our hard work this early in the term, shows not only how partisan this government is, but also confirms they are simply puppets for the unions and super funds."

"This commitment to gut Your Future, Your Super will cost workers billions of dollars."

Bragg chastised Jones for protecting underperforming super funds and for him signalling the gutting of the best financial interest duty.

"The Labor government has no plan and no policy to improve member outcomes," Bragg settled.

Nevertheless, Mercer senior partner and actuary David Knox told Financial Standard that the firm supported the 12-month delay in the performance test for trustee director products.

Knox said: "We think it's good to just step back and make sure that the regulations are appropriate."

"For instance, the regulations were not developed before the election, and it would've been rushed to develop the regulations in this time. So, a 12-month delay is a good idea and will enable the government and the industry to work through some of the issues related to the tests."

FINSIA chief executive and managing director Yesser El-Ansary also commented: "Reviewing the implementation of the YFYS regime is the right thing to do, the policy objectives of the new regime were very clear and we should stop now to look at whether those objectives are being met."

"The downstream implications of the YFYS regime are still yet to be fully evident - for example, will this regime continue to lead to significant consolidation in the super industry, and are we happy with that outcome?"

"There are clear market implications of a highly concentrated industry and some of those outcomes might not be positive for the Australian economy," El-Ansary said.

