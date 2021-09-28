NEWS
Superannuation

Retirement Income Covenant closer to materialising

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 28 SEP 2021   12:28PM

The federal government unveiled the long-awaited Retirement Income Covenant exposure draft legislation and is taking industry feedback until October 15.

The document sets out the obligations of superannuation trustees in designing a strategy for retirees or near-retirees that maximises their retirement income over later years.

The strategy must consider several risks: longevity, investment, inflation and any other risks that threaten the sustainability and stability of the retirement income. Trustees must ensure that members have flexible access to their funds over the retirement period.

The trustee must also determine the meaning of retirement income for the purposes of the strategy, which includes income net of tax received during the period of retirement.

This is "income paid from, or supported by, a superannuation interest in the entity; income from an age pension under the Social Security Act 1991", the four-page document shows.

Minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume said the Retirement Income Covenant gives retirees the confidence to spend their superannuation savings, while enabling choice and competition in the retirement phase of superannuation.

"The Retirement Income Covenant will support retirees to have the confidence to spend their hard-earned savings, while enabling choice and competition in the retirement phase of superannuation," she said.

The Retirement Income Covenant will take effect from 1 July 2022, subject to the passage of legislation.

The 2018-19 federal budget introduced the covenant but has experienced several delays.

