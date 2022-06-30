Retirement Income Covenant a win for advisers - but for how long?

The long-awaited Retirement Income Covenant comes into effect tomorrow and, with super funds unable to consider members' personal circumstances, there's a view that its introduction could significantly impact the financial advice sector - but maybe not in the way you might immediately think.

The Retirement Income Covenant requires superannuation trustees to design a strategy for catering to retiree members. Under the legislation, these strategies must help members achieve and balance three key goals: maximising expected retirement income, managing risks related to sustainability and stability, and provide flexible access to funds in retirement.

According to a recent survey by CoreData, super funds believe they are well-prepared to meet these obligations. However, at the recent Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' Super Investment Conference, Spirit Super manager, product and innovation Ruvinda Nanayakkara pointed out the inherent difficulty in designing a retirement product or strategy that fulfils all the objectives of the Retirement Income Covenant while also meeting the goals of individual retirees.

"What about those members that want to leave a bequest? How do we manage their money in a way that meets the requirements of the reforms but also meets their goals? It's important to understand that nobody can have it all; there is a very clear trade-off there," he said.

Much of the difficulty in adhering to the legislation stems from the lack of personal member data that super funds can draw on in designing their strategies. By and large, funds have had to use averages to enable financial modelling and test the efficacy of their strategies.

"Overall, it's acknowledged that the developed strategies do not take into account the personal circumstances of members such as risk tolerance, external assets, home ownership, health, eligibility for the age pension and relationship status," Equipsuper chief executive Scott Cameron says.

"Without the deep understanding of members' circumstances, it's difficult to produce meaningful strategies that assist members to improve their retirement outcomes."

One of the biggest challenges Equip has faced is in determining the impact a member's marital status might have on the strategies developed for them; how much a spouse contributes financially, if at all, makes a significant difference on how much someone might need to draw on in retirement.

The fund also found that 2% of its members retired to care for loved ones, while 7.8% were forced into retirement for health reasons; "all these factors must be considered when formulating the retirement income strategies, which is a challenge over a sizable membership base," Cameron notes.

Logically, this is where the opportunity for the advice sector presents itself.

The passage of the Retirement Income Covenant earlier this year was eagerly welcomed by the likes of the Financial Planning Association of Australia; "financial planners now look forward to their clients having the ability to access a broader range of options."

A recent survey by Natixis Investment Managers found that about 90% of Australian financial advisers are focused on servicing individuals between 50 and 60 years of age, or pre-retirees.

And, for the Retirement Income Covenant to work as intended, Nanayakkara said financial advice is key and Cameron agrees, saying Equip will aim to encourage members to seek advice to ensure their personal circumstances are taken into consideration when devising a retirement income strategy.

However, Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin says this is exactly what already happens, or at least should be happening.

"Retirement is intense and setting up your products is complex, so you probably do need an adviser to help sort you out. But isn't that precisely the problem the Covenant is trying to fix? Surely, if retiring is so complex that everyone needs to talk to an adviser, then we've got a problem," he says.

He also points out that while the Covenant may initially be seen as an opportunity for advisers, over the longer term it's more of an opportunity for the super funds themselves.

In 2021, 25% of all funds under management (FUM) held by institutional super funds belonged to retirees. By the end of the decade, Rainmaker estimates this could grow to 30-35% and be valued at more than $1 trillion.

As it stands, 57% of retiree FUM is controlled by not-for-profit funds. Further, Rainmaker analysis has previously shown that two-thirds of all the super fees - in dollars - a member will pay over the course of their life will be paid after they've retired. Couple this with their much higher balances, and retirement super becomes the most lucrative portion of the market for those in the business of product provision.

Perhaps this is why, as CoreData found, 50% of super funds expect to develop their internal capabilities when it comes to products - just two in five will opt to partner with product providers.

"If I've been with Cbus for 20 years up until I retire, why would I not just switch into their retirement product? Why overcomplicate it with all that other stuff? Their fees, albeit higher than other industry funds, are still reasonable and they get good returns," Dunnin says.

He says what's missing is products that are linked to inflation, that can provide some assurance. And annuities aren't the answer, he says, adding that APRA data shows they only account for about 3% of retiree assets.

"The real opportunity might be for super funds themselves to reimagine the product class and offer these products directly. This will of course have regulatory implications around licensing and capital adequacy," Dunnin says.

"Given the Covenant is likely to herald a wave of new lower-cost, easier to understand but more useful retirement products, there's every chance the momentum behind NFP retiree super could help it sweep all before it."

If super funds are to develop their capabilities and begin offering their own range of retirement products, and as financial advice becomes increasingly out of reach for many, this would likely mean less business for advisers.

Additionally, Nanayakkara said that for super funds to really meet their obligations, legislative change around the kind of advice a super fund can provide is needed.

For example, retiree members would benefit greatly from expenditure advice, he said, as so many choose to draw down the minimum to not run out of money but are simultaneously not giving themselves enough money.

Nanayakkara added that what's lacking right now is a super fund's ability to talk to members about their household situation, echoing Cameron's earlier sentiments.

"That is making it difficult for us to provide good advice, good guidance and good information to our members, because we know most members go into retirement as a household, so if you're only looking at the superannuation interest of a single member in one fund then, excluding Age Pension, you're not really looking at the entire picture... that's what I'd do differently," he said.

And so, if the Covenant leads to the creation of smart default retirement products by super funds and simplifies the decision-making process for retiring members, Dunnin says the real victims could be financial advisers.

"If this comes to pass and setting up retirement products is easier because retirement products are as easy to understand as pre-retirement, regular products, then I no longer need to pay $5000 to an adviser for this," Dunnin says.

"This is why I reckon, if the Covenant actually triggers the product development the regulator is hoping, it could be advisers - who right now probably make most of their money from their retiree clients - that are in a bit of trouble."