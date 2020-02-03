NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Retirement funding system failing: Report
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 3 FEB 2020   12:19PM

The specialist retirement funding provider completed its submission to the Retirement Income Review in response to the government's consultation paper released late last year.

The report said the purpose of the review is to ascertain the degree to which retirees are supported by superannuation, the age pension and other savings including home equity.

"However, as evident from a recent survey, Australia's retirees do not feel fully supported by the Australia's retirement funding system," Household Capital said.

"The three pillars of retirement funding have not, to date, adequately supported all Australians for several reasons."

The report points to the fact that Australians are living longer as one factor, saying this fact is often communicated with "rhetoric" around it being an economic burden or threat.

"Australia's retirement system was not designed to support retirees for 20-30 years of life beyond work," the report said.

"Superannuation came in too late for most baby boomers; accordingly, the median account is $200,000 at retirement (less for women), which provides income for around 10-15 years."

The report also claims the age pension is "inadequate" as a sole source of retirement funding and said home equity has not been appropriately and effectively made available to improve retirement funding.

Household Capital chief executive Josh Funder said: "By helping retirees to better access and responsibly use home equity for retirement funding, several important areas of social and economic policy can be addressed."

"Retirees are a large group with significant inaccessible wealth in home equity and major unmet needs in consumption for wellbeing."

"By unlocking home equity to improve retirement funding, we can enhance both the quality of life in retirement and economic activity."

Household Capital made several recommendations to the Retirement Income Review including incentivising older Australians to use their home equity to improve retirement funding, requiring all superannuation funds to offer a comprehensive retirement income package to members and exempting reverse mortgage brokers from best interest tests.

Read more: Household CapitalRetirement Income ReviewJosh Funder
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Bank of Mum and Dad forking out serious dosh
ASFA strikes back at super detractors
National Seniors partners with retirement funder
University to probe reverse mortgages
Retirement funder partners with ME Bank
New retirement loan launches
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something jpvn4Y0t