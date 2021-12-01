Retirees require 3.3% drawdown: Research

New Morningstar research recommends retirees should drop the 4% withdrawal rate to 3.3% for a balanced portfolio.

Using the 3.3% rate over a 30-year time horizon, Morningstar found that newly minted retirees cannot safely withdraw 4% of their initial portfolio balance each year while adjusting for inflation.

"Lowering the withdrawal rate to 3.3% is a conservative measure in a zero-sum game - you either run out of money before you die, or you don't. However, the fact of the matter remains that the low-return environment requires many investors to adjust their retirement plans and/or portfolios, as the good tidings we've experienced in the recent past is unlikely to continue," the State of retirement report read.

The 4% rule originated when US financial adviser Bill Bengen conducted a study to understand how much his clients could take out of their portfolios without running out of money and has generally been adopted as a rule of thumb by pension fund providers.

Given the current state of the market and low interest rates, Morningstar found that retirees need to create a little wiggle room.

"The 4% rule is based on a static withdrawal, and investors who employ this method will have to settle for a lower starting withdrawal percentage if they want to lock in a 90% probability that their portfolios will last over a 30-year time horizon," Morningstar said.

Using a conservative approach, the highest safe withdrawal rates come from portfolios that hold 30% to 60% stock positions.

"This occurs not because fixed-income securities are expected to perform particularly well but instead because of stocks' volatility. When equities post gains that exceed 10% annually, their returns overcome their extra risks. However, at an annual arithmetical average of 8.01%, which is the projection for the 100% stocks portfolio, equities' volatility becomes dangerous," Morningstar said.

This is essentially sequencing risk. Those with the misfortune to retire with markets immediately dropping, then a higher allocation to equities will significantly increase the chances of running out of money. Conversely, if markets don't drop than the higher returns from equities this will serve retirees well.

Ultimately, Morningstar found that flexible strategies are effective because they help ensure that retirees don't overspend in periods of portfolio or market weaknesses.

Adjusting withdrawal rates based on portfolio performance can also help ensure that retirees consume their portfolios efficiently.

For retirees with no interest in leaving an inheritance, for example, but instead aiming to consume their entire portfolios during their own lifetimes, flexible strategies provide opportunities for course corrections.