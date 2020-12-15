NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Retail fund ups premiums
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:31PM

A retail superannuation fund will increase premiums on income protection policies from 2021.

Living Super, ING's super offering, will up income protection premiums by 23% from 8 January 2021.

"Our focus is to provide a great value product with competitive features. By implementing these changes, we are ensuring that we continue to build on the features of Living Super to ensure it remains a fair value, competitive solution for our members," ING Living Super said.

This will affect members with income protection policies for a benefit period to age 67.

In a notice to members, ING said premiums for a female in a white-collar profession on a $2000 monthly benefit and 60-day waiting period will go up from $26.19 to $32.21 per month.

Premiums for a male in a blue-collar profession on a $5000 monthly benefit and 90-day waiting period will go up from $47.78 to $58.80 per month.

And premiums for a male in a light blue-collar profession on a $6250 monthly benefit and a 30-day waiting period will go up from $87.71 to $107.89 per month.

It is the latest in a string of super funds to increase premiums for income protection policies.

Hostplus put up income protection premiums for a small group of members by 73.7% in August.

Mercy Super, Tasplan, Media Super and QSuper also all increased income protection premiums recently.

Many of the funds said that the Protecting Your Super and Putting Members' Interests First reforms had triggered an exodus from group policies - decreasing the insured pool and increasing the cost for those remaining in products.

Some funds also said they had seen an increase in the number of claims made on income protection policies, also pushing up the price.

ING Living Super did not specify a reason for the 23% increase in its notice to member.

Diversa is the trustee for ING Living Super and group insurance for the fund is provided through MetLife.

Read more: INGMercy SuperDiversaHostplusInterests FirstMedia SuperMetLifeQSuperTasplan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Cbus, Media Super merger progresses
Super fund increases premiums
Best super, pension fund revealed
New trustee for Spaceship
Mental health over financial health: Research
Hannover reverses out of group insurance
ERS costs big super funds
Superhero to launch super fund
Super satisfaction bounces back
Retail default fund tops performance table
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
QIC hires investment director
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
The $54 billion fund manager has hired from Cambridge Associates to add an investment director to its global private capital team.
Regulators alert trustees of new obligations
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
The financial services and superannuation regulators have expressed their expectations to trustees on the new member outcomes, and product design and distribution obligations.
New chief executive at Fitzpatricks Group
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
The national advice group has appointed a new chief executive to succeed co-founder John Woodley, as he moves to an executive chair role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something neBqquoe