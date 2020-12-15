Retail fund ups premiums

A retail superannuation fund will increase premiums on income protection policies from 2021.

Living Super, ING's super offering, will up income protection premiums by 23% from 8 January 2021.

"Our focus is to provide a great value product with competitive features. By implementing these changes, we are ensuring that we continue to build on the features of Living Super to ensure it remains a fair value, competitive solution for our members," ING Living Super said.

This will affect members with income protection policies for a benefit period to age 67.

In a notice to members, ING said premiums for a female in a white-collar profession on a $2000 monthly benefit and 60-day waiting period will go up from $26.19 to $32.21 per month.

Premiums for a male in a blue-collar profession on a $5000 monthly benefit and 90-day waiting period will go up from $47.78 to $58.80 per month.

And premiums for a male in a light blue-collar profession on a $6250 monthly benefit and a 30-day waiting period will go up from $87.71 to $107.89 per month.

It is the latest in a string of super funds to increase premiums for income protection policies.

Hostplus put up income protection premiums for a small group of members by 73.7% in August.

Mercy Super, Tasplan, Media Super and QSuper also all increased income protection premiums recently.

Many of the funds said that the Protecting Your Super and Putting Members' Interests First reforms had triggered an exodus from group policies - decreasing the insured pool and increasing the cost for those remaining in products.

Some funds also said they had seen an increase in the number of claims made on income protection policies, also pushing up the price.

ING Living Super did not specify a reason for the 23% increase in its notice to member.

Diversa is the trustee for ING Living Super and group insurance for the fund is provided through MetLife.