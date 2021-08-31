Rest streamlines asset classes

In a move to better align itself to the Your Future, Your Super benchmarks, the $62 billion industry superannuation fund is changing the way it categorises its investment options, shifting from 11 asset classes to seven 'mega asset classes'.

Effective September 31, Rest will group together asset class strategies with similar market characteristics and the same key underlying performance drivers.

Currently the fund has 11 asset class categories, which include Australian shares; overseas shares (including equity strategies); private equity; property; infrastructure; bonds; sub investment grade bonds; absolute return; and agriculture.

At the end of next month, these will change to Australian shares; overseas shares; property; infrastructure; debt; cash; and alternatives.

From then, private equity will fall under overseas shares, bonds and sub investment grade bonds will be known as debt and absolute return and agriculture will come under alternatives.

"This simpler structure will make it easier for members to understand their investments and enable Rest to more clearly define our investment strategy relative to the new Your Future, Your Super benchmarks," Rest said.

In line with the changed categories, benchmark asset allocations have also been changed for its Core Strategy, Capital Stable, Balanced, Diversified, High Growth and Sustainable Growth options. In addition, the risk level for the Core Strategy will move from 'medium to high' to 'high', Capital Stable will move from 'low to medium' to 'medium', Balanced will become 'medium to high', and Diversified will be rated 'high'.

In estimating its investment fees for the year ahead, Rest said: "Estimated investment fees for Sustainable Growth, Bonds, Shares, Australian Shares and International Shares have reduced compared to 2020-21 estimates."

"Estimated investment fees for Core Strategy, Balanced, Diversified, High Growth, Cash and Property have increased compared to 2020-21 estimates."

Meanwhile, the estimated investment fees for Capital Stable, Balanced - Indexed, Australian Shares - Indexed and International Shares - Indexed will remain the same.