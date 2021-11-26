Rest hires from MLC Asset Management

The $65 billion industry superannuation fund has welcomed a head of investment product and communications who has previously held roles with MLC Asset Management and BlackRock.

Lydia Vitalis joined Rest this month in the newly created role, having spent the last four years with MLC Asset Management, most recently as head of asset management product development, management and strategy.

Confirming the appointment, a spokesperson for Rest said: "She is supporting our drive for successful member outcomes and building the investment profile of Rest through the shaping of investment product solutions and the communication strategy for Rest's investment team."

"This includes supporting the communications and insights provided to members on how their savings are invested."

Vitalis brings more than 25 years' experience in investment management to the fund, both in Australia and abroad.

Previous roles she's held include principal at Greenwich Associates, deputy head of European product development at JP Morgan Asset Management and vice president, product development at BlackRock in London.

Her appointment follows several others made by Rest this year.

Among others, this year the fund has added a head of listed assets, head of global equities, head of Australian equities, general manager of brand and marketing, head of operations and a chief financial officer.