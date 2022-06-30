Rest cuts administration fees

The industry fund has reduced asset-based administration fees across Rest Super, Rest Corporate and Rest Pension, saying its total fees are now at least 25% less than the industry average.

Rest's asset-based admin fees, which are capped at $300, have been reduced from 0.12% to 0.10%.

With the dollar-based fee unchanged at $1.50, this means a member with a $50,000 balance is now paying $128 per annum in admin fees - a saving of $10.

For a member with $50,000 in Rest's default option, the total fees to be paid are $438 per annum, the fund said.

Further, the average Rest member has about $35,000 in the default option. Their total fees are now $330 - less than 1% of their balance.

"Rest is committed to keeping our fees as low as possible. Many of our members work in parttime and casual jobs and accumulate smaller account balances. Ensuring our fees are among the lowest is critical to help our members achieve their best-possible retirement outcome," Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said.

"We will always look for opportunities to use our scale to continue to deliver low fees and outstanding services to our members."

Using data from last financial year, Rainmaker Information estimates the average fees for default MySuper products sits at 1%. Since 2011 and 2021, super fund fees dropped by a quarter, with about half of the reductions seen between 2018 and 2021.