Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Rest cuts administration fees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 30 JUN 2022   12:32PM

The industry fund has reduced asset-based administration fees across Rest Super, Rest Corporate and Rest Pension, saying its total fees are now at least 25% less than the industry average.

Rest's asset-based admin fees, which are capped at $300, have been reduced from 0.12% to 0.10%.

With the dollar-based fee unchanged at $1.50, this means a member with a $50,000 balance is now paying $128 per annum in admin fees - a saving of $10.

For a member with $50,000 in Rest's default option, the total fees to be paid are $438 per annum, the fund said.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Further, the average Rest member has about $35,000 in the default option. Their total fees are now $330 - less than 1% of their balance.

"Rest is committed to keeping our fees as low as possible. Many of our members work in parttime and casual jobs and accumulate smaller account balances. Ensuring our fees are among the lowest is critical to help our members achieve their best-possible retirement outcome," Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said.

"We will always look for opportunities to use our scale to continue to deliver low fees and outstanding services to our members."

Using data from last financial year, Rainmaker Information estimates the average fees for default MySuper products sits at 1%. Since 2011 and 2021, super fund fees dropped by a quarter, with about half of the reductions seen between 2018 and 2021.

Read more: RestMySuperRainmaker InformationVicki Doyle
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

July 1 super changes: Are you ready?
Retirement Income Covenant a win for advisers - but for how long?
Active Super kickstarts reward program
First Sentier named Investment Manager of the Year
Active Super, Vision Super mull merger
The rise of the hybrid ETP
Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG
Managed account market reaches $175bn
Total super assets grow to $3.4tn
Record number of adviser graduates: Kaplan

Editor's Choice

July 1 super changes: Are you ready?

CASSANDRA BALDINI
As we celebrate the 30th birthday of the Superannuation Guarantee, the new financial year brings with it plenty of changes to super. Here's what you need to know.

Rest cuts administration fees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry fund has reduced asset-based administration fees across Rest Super, Rest Corporate and Rest Pension, saying its total fees are now at least 25% less than the industry average.

Adviser associations to merge

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Members of the Authorised Representatives Association (ARA), have voted to close the 40-year-old association and merge with The Advisers Association (TAA).

ASIC takes Mercer Financial Advice to court

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer Financial Advice is being sued by ASIC over fee for no service conduct that continued after the Royal Commission and impacted members of both a corporate and government super fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.