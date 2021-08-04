NEWS
Superannuation

Rest closes basic cash option

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 AUG 2021   12:42PM

The industry fund will close its basic cash option on August 13, as it sees returns dry up.

The option invested in cash securities that have a maximum maturity of three months.

It aimed to match the return of the one-month Australian Bank Bill rate before tax and before fees over rolling one-year periods.

In a notice to members, Rest said it expected the option's returns to remain low or even negative after fees, costs and taxes.

It will switch members in the option to the Rest cash option, which invests in bank deposits held at ANZ and NAB. It aims to outperform the Reserve Bank cash rate before tax and fees over rolling one-year periods.

It's 10-year annualised return at June end was 2.18%, while the one-year return to March end was 0.86%.

The basic cash option had about $159 million in total assets.

Superannuation funds reported a median return of 18.1% for the 12 months ending June, and 7.9% p.a. over three years for workplace default options, according to Rainmaker Information.

