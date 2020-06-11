Rest climate change trial delayed

Rest member Mark McVeigh's day in court with his $57 billion industry superannuation fund over its management of climate change risk has been delayed.

New orders were made in the Federal Court yesterday, with the trial date pushed back from July 20 to November 2.

Mediation in the case is to occur by August 28, however Financial Standard understands this is unlikely to result in settlement.

The case, in which McVeigh is represented by Equity Generations Lawyers principal lawyer David Barnden, could set a precedent for super funds.

The case will question what trustee duties apply when it comes to climate change.

Justice Nye Perram is overseeing the case, which is still in the discovery phase. Rest has to provide documents to McVeigh in relation to the fund's approach to climate change prior to mediation.

Previously released discovery orders indicated that Rest's asset consultant JANA would also have to hand over information.

Documents created by the investment committee or general manager of investments that evidence consideration of JANA building a capability to stress test portfolios for climate change risk in 2019 were requested by McVeigh.

Stress testing, assessing the potential impact of scenarios on a portfolio, is just one element of the information McVeigh wants his super fund to provide around its approach to climate change.

Last year, McVeigh told Financial Standard that his case pleads that climate change is a major risk and the trustee has a duty to take that into account and consider climate change as it makes investment decisions.

A pre-trial case management hearing will occur on September 2, before a three day trial set down for November 2.