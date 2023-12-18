Newspaper icon
Rest awards mandate for member experience enhancement

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 18 DEC 2023   4:34PM

Rest Super has contracted Reunion, a creative agency, to improve its member experience.

Following a competitive tender, the nearly two-million-member strong superannuation fund said that it will work with Reunion to help members better understand and engage with their super.

Rest general manager of brand and member experience Andrew Ford said that Reunion's data-led and member-centric approach is an asset.

"Reunion shares Rest's commitment to simplicity, innovation and member empowerment," he said.

"The Reunion team bring a fresh perspective to strategy, creativity and experience that we believe will be an asset as we continue to focus on helping our members make the most of their super at every stage of their journey with us."

Ford explained that the fund wants all member experiences to be easy to understand and access.

"When members are fully engaged in their super, they're more likely to have a better retirement outcome," he said.

Reunion co-chief executive Justin Hind said the agency would focus on delivering innovative solutions and leveraging its expertise in crafting brand narratives.

"We're honoured to join forces with Rest to bring cohesion and synergy to the various facets of its brand and member experience strategy," he said.

"We look forward to contributing to Rest's continued success and enhancing the overall experience for their members."

Read more: ReunionSuperRest SuperAndrew FordJustin Hind
