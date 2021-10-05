NEWS
Investment

Resolution Capital adds infrastructure fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 5 OCT 2021   12:36PM

The Pinnacle boutique is celebrating the launch of its new global listed infrastructure offering.

The Resolution Capital Global Listed Infrastructure Fund sees Resolution Capital's stable of funds expanded to seven and is led by portfolio managers Jan de Vos, Mark Jones and Sarah Lau.

It will invest in internationally listed companies which own essential service assets, such as water and electricity utilities, renewables, airports, toll roads, ports, railroads, and telecommunications infrastructure.

The underlying physical assets of the securities within the portfolio have high barriers to competition, require significant capital investment and typically generate long-dated, predictable cashflows, de Vos said.

"Global listed infrastructure is an asset class that can play a critical role in investment portfolios, offering inflation-protected income and attractive risk adjusted returns," he said.

"Furthermore, major secular growth trends such as decarbonisation, digitisation and urban population growth support the long-term outlook for many listed infrastructure assets."

The fund will have a strong ESG focus, particularly in regard to climate change risk, excluding any investments that the manager believes won't meet Paris Agreement targets. This may include oil and gas transportation and storage, Resolution Capital said.

This is a real point of difference for clients, Resolution Capital managing director Sonia Luton said.

"The new fund is a logical step forward for our firm which has a proven, long-term track record of delivering through cycle outperformance via concentrated portfolios of listed real estate and real assets," she said.

"We have always taken a simple, yet unconventional approach to investing that focusses on the underlying assets, not indices. Our consistent and rigorous investment process has been key to the team's success to date and will again underpin this new strategy."

The fund will track the FTSE Developed Core Infrastructure 50/50 Index (AUD) Net TRI. Its objective is to exceed the benchmark's total return after fees over three years.

It can invest in between 20 and 40 infrastructure securities and up to 15% may be held in cash or short dated money market securities.

