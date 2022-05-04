Newspaper icon
Economics

Reserve Bank fallout after hawkish pivot

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAY 2022   12:41PM

Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets by lifting the cash rate target for the first time in over a decade.

The decision to raise rates 25 basis points to 0.35% came as the RBA sought to withdraw the extraordinary monetary support afforded to Australians during the pandemic and to tame swelling inflation figures.

In a statement about the decision, RBA governor Phillip Lowe acknowledged "this increase in interest rates comes earlier than the guidance the Bank was providing during the dark days of the pandemic."

Though Lowe added: "The economy has been much more resilient than was expected."

"The combination of fiscal and monetary support has worked and the development of vaccines in record time has allowed our society to return to more normal functioning earlier than was thought possible.

"This resilience of the economy means that the record low-interest rates are no longer needed."

Although the board's decision was widely considered to be a necessary measure to curb runaway inflation, the impact of the move has been immediate.

A Rate City report has said if the banks pass on this hike in full, the average borrower with a $500,000 loan and 25-year mortgage term would see repayments shoot up by $65 a month.

All four major banks have very quickly announced rate changes for owner-occupiers to the tune of 0.25% effective later this month.

In a sign of further trouble, T. Rowe Price associate portfolio manager of dynamic global bond strategy Scott Solomon said: "The language is indicative of several rate hikes in a row."

Hostplus tops super ranks to March

CHLOE WALKER
With an 11.7% return for the year ending March 31, Hostplus' Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's latest super performance tables.

Pallas Capital adds key distribution role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of investment sales and key accounts at First Sentier Investors has joined the real estate investment manager as head of distribution, wealth.

Partners Group selects RE for new fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Partners Group has launched a new private debt fund in Australia and appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity.

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

