Coronavirus News
Rent relief welcome news for SMSFs
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 30 MAR 2020   12:20PM

Self-managed superannuation funds that own commercial premises leased to a related party have been handed some relief form the impacts of COVID-19.

The Australian Tax Office has given permission for these SMSFs to now reduce the rent for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years.

The news was welcomed by SuperConcepts, which said it had received many queries from clients prior to the ATO's announcement.

"SuperConcepts has been inundated with calls and emails from concerned clients who have an SMSF which owns a business premise that is being leased to a related party," said SuperConcepts general manager of technical education services Peter Burgess.

"The impacts of COVID-19 have hit small business particularly hard to the point where the related party can no longer afford to pay their rent."

SMSFs have the ability for small business owners to lease a property that is owned by their own SMSF - paying rent into their SMSF.

While other small businesses are getting rent relief from landlords, for an SMSF to charge a related party rent that is below market value is a contravention of regulation and would incur penalties.

This is because lease payments should be on commercial "arms-length" terms.

"SuperConcepts fully supports this relief measure which provides certainty and much needed relief for a growing number of SMSFs that own a business premise, and have been caught in the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19," Burgess said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

