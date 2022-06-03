Newspaper icon
Economics

Relax rate expectations: Franklin Templeton

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 3 JUN 2022   12:12PM

The investment manager believes the market's current interest rate expectations are too aggressive.

In its latest review of the outlook for inflation and monetary policy, Franklin Templeton said it remains of the view that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) should take a measured approach to raising the cash rate and likely end up with a high for the cycle of around 1.5%.

Franklin Templeton Fixed Income director Andrew Canobi said: "It could be slightly higher, but it is almost certainly not going to the level currently priced by the market."

What the RBA delivers will be the most significant driver for bond market returns over the year ahead, he added.

"With household debt levels at record highs and consumer confidence already weak, a cash rate as implied by current markets would likely push Australia into a housing led recession," Canobi said.

"Rising prices of non-discretionary items, such as food and energy, are de facto tightening and are doing some of the RBA's work for it in curbing demand."

Currently, local market pricing is projecting the most aggressive tightening cycle since 1990, ominously higher than the last four rate hike cycles, he said.

Just as inflation is a lagging indicator, Canobi said that changes in monetary policy work with lags that will show up over coming months and quarters.

"The difficulty is central banks must respond to the here and now, and Australia's annual headline CPI of 5.1% cannot be dismissed easily," he said.

"The monetary action being taken right now will manifest itself in significantly weaker growth over the coming 12 months. The extent of monetary policy will be a determining factor.

"The tide is turning, and we are working through the excessive fiscal and monetary stimulus of the past two years."

So far, 125 central banks have tightened monetary policy, producing the most restrictive conditions seen since the Global Financial Crisis, he added.

