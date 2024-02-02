Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

REITs primed for investor cash amid uncertainty

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 2 FEB 2024   12:35PM

After lagging equities the past two years, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are an attractive investment opportunity in 2024, according to Principal Asset Management.

In a recent outlook report for listed REITs, Principal Asset Management chief executive, public real assets and chief investment officer, real estate securities Kelly Rush stated that the capital-intensive, long-duration REIT market is expected to benefit from falling interest costs and lower discount rates as real yields peak.

"REITs provide defensiveness with durable and visible cash flows from staggered lease renewals phased over multiple years," Rush said.

"This should buffer against sharp revenue declines, drawing investors to these long duration stocks as interest rates peak on more visible signs of an economic slowdown."

Rush said that companies that are more sensitive to economic conditions in the broader equity market may lose their ability to maintain prices during a downturn.

On the other hand, Rush stated that REITs have historically proven to be a defensive investment option during the more common recessions of the past 35 years, indicating that COVID-19 and Global Financial Crisis were more of an exception than the norm.

Principal Asset Management chief investment officer Todd Jablonski said the discount for earnings multiple is at its historical low when compared to public equities.

In the past, such significant discounts have indicated a long period of strong performance relative to equities in the future.

Jablonski also stated that the current cap rates for REITs provide a more attractive yield than private real estate.

This is because private real estate values are based on appraisals and have limited price discovery in today's transaction markets, which has made it slower to correct.

"While the absolute direction of REITs is less certain, we have conviction that on a relative basis, public REITs should outperform both public equities and private real estate at these valuation levels," he said.

Read more: REITsPrincipal Asset ManagementKelly RushTodd JablonskiGlobal Financial Crisis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Emerging markets well placed for 2024
Mild recession in 2024, higher interest rates: Vanguard
Macquarie breaks into top 50 fund manager list
How will the Israel-Hamas conflict impact Australia?
ECB raises rates to record high of 4%
Vanguard reveals the premier asset class of the last 30 years
Equity managed funds in record outflows: Calastone
Federal Reserve holds rates steady
UBS completes landmark Credit Suisse acquisition
Economists divided over cash rate decision

Editor's Choice

MetLife Australia hires chief operating officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The life insurer is welcoming a former CommInsure and AIA senior executive to the role.

US investor tips $200m into Wingate

CHLOE WALKER
The Melbourne-based alternative investment manager has secured $200 million from an undisclosed US investor, bringing its total facilities and funds under management (FUM) to $7.5 billion.

PGIM names institutional client group lead

ELIZABETH FRY
PGIM has finally filled the institutional client-facing position left vacant by Murray Brewer last August.

Australian Ethical, Infradebt to launch infrastructure debt fund

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Ethical and Mike Cannon-Brookes-backed Infradebt are launching a debt fund to finance renewable energy projects, alongside ventures in social infrastructure and property development.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach