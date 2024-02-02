REITs primed for investor cash amid uncertainty

REITs primed for investor cash amid uncertaintyBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 2 FEB 2024 12:35PM
After lagging equities the past two years, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are an attractive investment opportunity in 2024, according to Principal Asset Management.
In a recent outlook report for listed REITs, Principal Asset Management chief executive, public real assets and chief investment officer, real estate securities Kelly Rush stated that the capital-intensive, long-duration REIT market is expected to benefit from falling interest costs and lower discount rates as real yields peak.
"REITs provide defensiveness with durable and visible cash flows from staggered lease renewals phased over multiple years," Rush said.
"This should buffer against sharp revenue declines, drawing investors to these long duration stocks as interest rates peak on more visible signs of an economic slowdown."
Rush said that companies that are more sensitive to economic conditions in the broader equity market may lose their ability to maintain prices during a downturn.
On the other hand, Rush stated that REITs have historically proven to be a defensive investment option during the more common recessions of the past 35 years, indicating that COVID-19 and Global Financial Crisis were more of an exception than the norm.
Principal Asset Management chief investment officer Todd Jablonski said the discount for earnings multiple is at its historical low when compared to public equities.
In the past, such significant discounts have indicated a long period of strong performance relative to equities in the future.
Jablonski also stated that the current cap rates for REITs provide a more attractive yield than private real estate.
This is because private real estate values are based on appraisals and have limited price discovery in today's transaction markets, which has made it slower to correct.
"While the absolute direction of REITs is less certain, we have conviction that on a relative basis, public REITs should outperform both public equities and private real estate at these valuation levels," he said.
