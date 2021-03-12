REITs extend performance struggles

Australia's listed property sector continues to languish from the effects of the global pandemic, slumping 14% compared to its pre-COVID-19 performance.

Rainmaker's Wholesale Managed Funds Performance Report found that equities delivered a mixed bag of returns in the month to January 2021.

Listed property lost 4% over the month, while emerging markets came out on top with 3.7%.

Returns in the combined property category in the three years to January 2021 topped 13.3% p.a. for the Australian Unity Diversified Property Fund, which is an unlisted fund that owns 11 properties nationwide in the sectors of retail, office and industrial.

The Lend Lease Australian Prime Property Retail Fund came in second, returning 12.1% p.a. This fund, which is similar to Australian Unity's fund in that it directly owns 11 Australian properties diversified by region, sat at the bottom of the sample of 61 funds.

The difference is that the Lend Lease fund returned -5.4% p.a., meaning it has lost around 18% over three years. Another difference is that it specialises in retail shopping centres, which have been hit hard both by changes in shopping habits towards online shopping and the effects of COVID-19.

"In between these funds are other options including portfolios of Australian listed property trusts (the S&P/ASX A-REITS Index returned 5.1% p.a. over three years), international property securities funds (both currency hedged and currency unhedged) and other unlisted trusts with direct ownership of properties, including specialist commercial and industrial properties," Rainmaker said.

"It goes to show that investing in property requires an additional level of due diligence not as necessary as it is in some other asset sectors."

Fidelity's Global Emerging Markets Fund was the best performer for its sector, returning 15.2% p.a. over three years and 17.6% p.a. over one year.

Capital Group's New World Fund delivered 12.5%, the second-best performing emerging market fund over three years.