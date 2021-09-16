Recovery set to slow: OECD

Australia has bounced back from the economic grips of the pandemic and suffered mildly compared to other countries, but the recovery will soon slow, according to the OECD.

The OECD's Economic Survey of Australia projected GDP growth of 4.0% in 2021 and 3.3% in 2022, recovering from a drop of 2.5% in 2020.

However, the OECD expects the economy to contract in the third quarter of 2021 as vaccination rates rise and lockdown restrictions start to ease.

"The recovery may be more gradual than in past episodes, as it will occur in an environment of higher virus transmission. An acceleration in vaccine rollout could enable a faster reopening and a rapid pick-up of household consumption, given the stock of excess savings," the OECD said.

"On the other hand, were significant COVID-19 outbreaks to occur in other states, then the economic shock could deepen. Any ratcheting up of tensions with China could further weaken trade activity."

The survey said the government should seek to address stagnating growth in living standards and weaker productivity growth which existed prior to the pandemic and higher public debt.

"Future fiscal strategy should be framed in the context of future budgetary pressures and monitored by an independent fiscal institution. Tax reform will be necessary to reduce Australia's reliance on taxing personal incomes, which leaves public finances vulnerable to an ageing population," the OECD said.

It said the government should consider increasing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate or broaden the base to offset regressive effects through personal income tax cuts, reducing private pension tax breaks and reducing the capital gains tax discount.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he has no plans to raise GST.

BetaShares chief economist David Bassanese said the recommendations have a "snowball's chance in hell" of ever making it through Australia's political system.

"Raising and broadening the GST in favour of lower corporate and personal income taxes is a case in point, as is the idea that Australia will suddenly reconsider a broad-carbon tax," he said.

The survey also called for a review of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as it has not met inflation targets, which Frydenberg acknowledged and said he would consider.

"The key criticism appears to be that it has failed to reach its inflation objective in recent years. But this is true globally - the RBA is not alone - and reflects the structural disinflation forces brought about from technology innovation and globalisation," Bassanese said.