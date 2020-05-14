Realigning remuneration expectations

Incentives could be 30-40% lower in 2020 owing to COVID-19 and underperforming investment products, according to a new compensation report covering asset management, insurance and sales.

This year is "unusually important" for salaries as the trifecta of sub-par returns, changing compensation fundamentals, and COVID-19 and recession forces companies to rethink pay packets, according to compensation consultancy firm Johnson Associates.

"Clear reality [is] difficult to pay for average performers, business changes complicate comparisons and norms [and] cost of great talent and accompanying challenges," it said in its 2020 Compensation Challenges and Opportunities report published in March.

The report says incentives will be down 30-40% (or more) this year.

Asset management jobs' total incentives will fall 3%, while hedge funds and private equity compensation will be either flat or rise up to 5%.

For asset management, Johnson Associates is advising employers take new incentive funding approaches, including deviating from typical (year-on-year) norms and committing to the right investment teams.

Putting stock options or equivalents on the table or selecting supplemental awards may be potential solutions for the industry.

For hedge funds, the consultancy recommends taking stock of headcount, with trend towards higher-end talent, leaner headcount, and reviewing the necessity of office locations.

In private equity -- where the report calls out the "millennial disease" of early or mid-level professionals with extraordinary expectations -- firms may have a greater opportunity to consider greater use of leverage co-investments over traditional carry.

Insurers will be affected by low interest rates and COVID-19's impact on health insurance sector. Attractive benefits will come under greater scrutiny and expansion into other businesses (like asset management) becomes necessary by riskier.

The report says portfolio managers and senior management will have to show greater commitment in 2020 (in regards to sale), increasing interaction with key clients and channels.

It says sales compensation has been subsidised for years and 2020-2021 market conditions increase the need.

As an example of a firm that needs to cut its incentive fund pool by 30%, the firm says the best performers' 2020 incentives should be scaled back by 15%, the next best performers' incentives should be cut by 25%, average or good performers should take a 40% dip and sub-par performers should have their incentives dropped 50% or terminated.

?

?

?