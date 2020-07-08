RBA prepares to scale up bond buying

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady at its July meeting but said it is standing ready to scale-up its bond buying purchases again to ensure bond markets remain functional.

The RBA board decided to maintain the current policy settings, including the targets for the cash rate and the yield on three-year Australian government bonds of 25 basis points.

Additionally, the RBA said while the government bond market is operating effectively and the yield on three-year Australian government securities (AGS) is on target, the central bank is prepared to step in to ensure stability.

"Given these developments, the bank has not purchased government bonds for some time, with total purchases to date of around $50 billion," RBA governor Philip Lowe said.

"The Bank is prepared to scale-up its bond purchases again and will do whatever is necessary to ensure bond markets remain functional and to achieve the yield target for 3-year AGS."

Lowe said the yield target will remain in place until progress is being made towards the goals for full employment and inflation.

He said the bank's market operations are continuing to support a high level of liquidity in the Australian financial system.

"Authorised deposit-taking institutions are continuing to draw on the Term Funding Facility, with total drawings to date of around $15 billion. Further use of this facility is expected over coming months," he said.

In his statement Lowe also pointed to the issue being faced in the global economy due to the outbreak and containment measures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The global economy has experienced a severe downturn as countries seek to contain the coronavirus. Many people have lost their jobs and there has been a sharp rise in unemployment," Lowe said.

"Leading indicators have generally picked up recently, suggesting the worst of the global economic contraction has now passed. Despite this, the outlook remains uncertain and the recovery is expected to be bumpy and will depend upon containment of the coronavirus."

Lowe said globally, conditions in financial markets have improved, volatility has declined and there have been large raisings of both debt and equity.

"The prices of many assets have risen substantially despite the high level of uncertainty about the economic outlook. Bond yields remain at historically low levels," he said.

Lowe said, in Australia, the economy is going through a very difficult period and is experiencing the biggest contraction since the 1930s.

"Since March, an unprecedented 800,000 people have lost their jobs, with many others retaining their job only because of government and other support programs," he said.

"Conditions have, however, stabilised recently and the downturn has been less severe than earlier expected."

However, despite the optimistic tone, Lowe said a significant amount of uncertainty remains.

"Notwithstanding the signs of a gradual improvement, the nature and speed of the economic recovery remains highly uncertain.

"The substantial, coordinated and unprecedented easing of fiscal and monetary policy in Australia is helping the economy through this difficult period. It is likely that fiscal and monetary support will be required for some time" he said.

