RBA hikes interest rates to 10-year high, flags further increases

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked interest rates to 3.35%, signalling that there are more rate rises ahead.

Despite moderating global inflation, high CPI inflation in Australia (7.8%), driven by both domestic demand and global factors, remains a challenge, RBA governor Phillip Lowe said.

The RBA is prioritising restoring inflation to its target range of 2-3%, with an eye towards maintaining a stable economy and avoiding negative consequences in the long term.

To achieve this, the RBA expects that further interest rate hikes will be necessary in the coming months to bring inflation back in line.

The RBA will continue to closely monitor global economic developments, household spending, inflation, and the labour market to determine the extent of future interest rate hikes needed, Lowe said.

"The Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that," he said.

Responding to the RBA announcement, UBS economists said the cash rate hike was expected.

However, the RBA took a more hawkish stance compared to their last meeting, contrary to UBS's dovish expectations.

"This is especially surprising to us given a range of softer domestic data recently - across retail sales, house prices, loans and credit growth, and employment and unemployment; the RBA didn't mention this," UBS said.

UBS now forecasts a 25-basis point interest rate hike in March, with the potential for another in the future.

Meanwhile, Apostle Funds Management portfolio manager Steven Spearing said that while this tightening cycle has nearly run its course, the RBA isn't finished yet.

"The RBA will raise the cash rate another 25 basis points to 3.6% at its March meeting, and while we acknowledge there is a chance of a pause at this juncture, so long as the labour market continues to pose a threat to a wage-price spiral," Spearing said.

"We believe it's likely that the RBA will raise interest rates a further 25 bps to 3.85% in its April meeting. If at that point we fail to see an easing in inflation and the labour market, we may see the cash rate above 4% by mid-year."