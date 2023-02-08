Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

RBA hikes interest rates to 10-year high, flags further increases

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 FEB 2023   12:27PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked interest rates to 3.35%, signalling that there are more rate rises ahead.

Despite moderating global inflation, high CPI inflation in Australia (7.8%), driven by both domestic demand and global factors, remains a challenge, RBA governor Phillip Lowe said.

The RBA is prioritising restoring inflation to its target range of 2-3%, with an eye towards maintaining a stable economy and avoiding negative consequences in the long term.

To achieve this, the RBA expects that further interest rate hikes will be necessary in the coming months to bring inflation back in line.

The RBA will continue to closely monitor global economic developments, household spending, inflation, and the labour market to determine the extent of future interest rate hikes needed, Lowe said.

"The Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that," he said.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Responding to the RBA announcement, UBS economists said the cash rate hike was expected.

However, the RBA took a more hawkish stance compared to their last meeting, contrary to UBS's dovish expectations.

"This is especially surprising to us given a range of softer domestic data recently - across retail sales, house prices, loans and credit growth, and employment and unemployment; the RBA didn't mention this," UBS said.

UBS now forecasts a 25-basis point interest rate hike in March, with the potential for another in the future.

Meanwhile, Apostle Funds Management portfolio manager Steven Spearing said that while this tightening cycle has nearly run its course, the RBA isn't finished yet.

"The RBA will raise the cash rate another 25 basis points to 3.6% at its March meeting, and while we acknowledge there is a chance of a pause at this juncture, so long as the labour market continues to pose a threat to a wage-price spiral," Spearing said.

"We believe it's likely that the RBA will raise interest rates a further 25 bps to 3.85% in its April meeting. If at that point we fail to see an easing in inflation and the labour market, we may see the cash rate above 4% by mid-year."

Read more: RBAInflationUBSReserve Bank of AustraliaPhillip LoweSteven SpearingApostle Funds Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Downside risk dominates Australia's economic outlook: IMF
Calastone reports sharp managed fund flow declines in 2022
73% of chief executives predict global economic decline: PwC
Top 10 issues for super funds in 2023: KPMG
US inflation hits one-year low
World Bank warns of a sharp global growth decline
RBA cash rate hike forecast by economists
Sustainability reporting, biodiversity, social high on ASX agenda
BlackRock rethinks fundamental equities, PMs depart
Aussie shares to continue outperformance: Oliver

Editor's Choice

My mind has not been changed: Levy

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:48PM
Financial advisers and non-relevant providers should share the load when it comes to giving simpler financial advice, Michelle Levy maintains.

Link scores admin, technology mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
A global bank's retirement and pensions unit has awarded an administration and digital solutions mandate to Link Group as the latter expands its footprint in the region.

Negative wholesale funds market growth continues

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:19PM
Australia's $1.6 trillion wholesale funds market has experienced negative growth, contracting 2.6% in annual terms.

Franklin Templeton welcomes head of product, strategy

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
Benjamin Abell will join Franklin Templeton's Australian leadership team as its new head of product and strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.