NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Technology
RBA crushes hopes of Libra launch
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 10 JAN 2020   12:44PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia will not allow tech giant Facebook to launch its cryptocurrency Libra in Australia until all risks and regulatory requirements have been mitigated.

And even if these regulatory requirements were met there wouldn't be enough demand for the global stablecoin anyway.

That's according to the RBA'S latest submission to the Senate Select Committee on Financial Technology and Regulatory Technology, which outlined the central bank's position on global 'stablecoins'; cryptocurrencies designed to minimise the volatility of their prices relative to other "stable" assets, in Australia.

"[Stablecoins] raise significant legal and regulatory risks, including to consumer/investor protection, data privacy, monetary policy, and financial stability," the RBA said.

"Accordingly... private sector global stablecoin initiatives should not be permitted to launch until all risks and regulatory requirements have been addressed."

Libra is set to launch sometime this year, however the currency and network do not yet exist. Other than Facebook, notable Libra backers include Calibra, Uber, Spotify and Vodafone, however PayPal, eBay, Mastercard, Stripe, Visa, Mercado Pago and Bookings Holdings left the Libra Association following widely publicised US senate meetings that outlined serious regulatory concerns with the global cryptocurrency.

That said, the RBA believes that Australia's range of low-cost real-time payment methods and non-bank digital players outweigh any demand for global stablecoins like Libra, even if they do overcome these regulatory concerns.

Even still, Australia's central bank said that developments in cryptocurrency technology could potentially impact the RBA's "mandates as the issuer of Australia's banknotes, operator of Australia's real-time gross settlement system, and its responsibilities for the stability of the financial system and the stability and efficiency of the payments system".

Interestingly, the RBA revealed that it had been considering a central bank digital currency (CBDC), a digital version of the Australian dollar, which would be a liability of the central bank rather than a commercial bank.

The electronic currency would rely on blockchain technology, similar to cryptocurrency, and would be convertible at par with other forms of money.

The RBA says there isn't a case for issuing a CBDC just yet; though this could change in the near future.

"The Bank's assessment - like those of most other central banks - is that the case for issuing a CBDC for use by households has not been established," it said.

"However, it may be that greater demand could emerge in times of uncertainty, and if it was easy to switch from commercial bank deposits it is possible that a CBDC could facilitate bank runs at such times."

The Bank warned that CBDCs had the potential to disrupt established financial systems.

"The implication would be that there would be a fall in commercial bank deposits and a reduction in the availability of funds for lending to households and businesses; accordingly, the implications of CBDC for the structure of the financial system would need to be carefully considered," it said.

Nonetheless, the RBA argued that changes and innovations in payment processes could help boost productivity in Australia and help to transition the country towards a digital economy.

"The shift towards more data-rich payments will create opportunities for fintechs and others to develop innovative services that utilise these data to improve convenience, efficiency and reduce risk in the payment system," it said.

In the submission, the RBA also outlined the importance of digital identity services to Australia's developing digital economy.

"In the finance sector, digital identity services could reduce the scope for identity fraud and provide convenient and secure methods for authenticating individuals, including as part of the rollout of 'open banking' - an area where fintechs may be well placed to offer new services utilising customer data," it said.

The RBA said these digital identity services could help to promote competition within fintechs and the financial sector in general, as well as improving processes for customers.

Read more: LibraFacebookReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Google to pay ATO $481.5m
Chief economist update: Stock rally heralds 2020 cheer
Tech to topple banking: RBA
Chief economist update: Australian economy gently turning which way?
RMBS scrutiny could be loosened in US
Chief economist update: The A$ will answer the question of how much more
Is EM an investor's saving grace?
Chief economist update: RBA holds but for how long?
Chief economist update: Weak household consumption now a sure thing
Chief economist update: RBA rate cut outlook
Editor's Choice
Global equities enjoy strongest year since 2013
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research shows international equity assets turned in their best annual performance since 2013, as most asset classes managed to put a few tough years behind them in 2019.
Sunsuper welcomes new board directors
ALLY SELBY
A superannuation sector veteran has been appointed to the board of Sunsuper, helping lift female representation on the board to 40%.
Industry fund strengthens board
HARRISON WORLEY
A $12 billion industry superannuation fund has continued its shift towards a more independent board, adding a new director.
Franklin Templeton veteran readies two funds
KANIKA SOOD
A global equities boutique launched by a Franklin Templeton veteran is getting ready to pitch two new Aussie-domiciled funds to private wealth firms and wholesale clients down under.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something bJeppkHS