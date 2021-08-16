Rating houses recommend Pengana funds

Following changes in portfolio managers and a distribution lead, Pengana has received strong recommendation for its funds.

The Pengana Harding Loevner International Fund, Pengana Axiom International Ethical Fund and Pengana Axiom International Ethical Fund Hedged all recently received a "recommended" rating from Zenith and a "superior" rating from SQM.

ASX-listed Pengana International Equities (PIA) received a "recommended" rating from Zenith and IIR.

In May, Connecticut-based Axiom Investors took over the Pengana International Ethical Fund and Pengana International Fund - Ethical Opportunity, after Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass left abruptly in March.

Former executive director of business strategy and distribution Joy Yacoub left shortly after Cvetanovksi and Glass, serving in the role for almost 18 months.

Also appointed in May, New-Jersey based Harding Loevner became manager of the Pengana Harding Loevner International Fund and PIA.

Pengana head of distribution Adam Myers said the recommended ratings awarded on the initial review by these highly regarded research houses supports our conviction in the high quality and unique capability of the investment teams that have been charged with the responsibility of managing Pengana's international funds.

"We were delighted to appoint managers of this calibre, with differentiated and proven investment processes, and long track records of outperformance, to manage money for our investors," he said.