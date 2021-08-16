NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Rating houses recommend Pengana funds

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 16 AUG 2021   12:28PM

Following changes in portfolio managers and a distribution lead, Pengana has received strong recommendation for its funds.

The Pengana Harding Loevner International Fund, Pengana Axiom International Ethical Fund and Pengana Axiom International Ethical Fund Hedged all recently received a "recommended" rating from Zenith and a "superior" rating from SQM.

ASX-listed Pengana International Equities (PIA) received a "recommended" rating from Zenith and IIR.

In May, Connecticut-based Axiom Investors took over the Pengana International Ethical Fund and Pengana International Fund - Ethical Opportunity, after Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass left abruptly in March.

Former executive director of business strategy and distribution Joy Yacoub left shortly after Cvetanovksi and Glass, serving in the role for almost 18 months.

Also appointed in May, New-Jersey based Harding Loevner became manager of the Pengana Harding Loevner International Fund and PIA.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Pengana head of distribution Adam Myers said the recommended ratings awarded on the initial review by these highly regarded research houses supports our conviction in the high quality and unique capability of the investment teams that have been charged with the responsibility of managing Pengana's international funds.

"We were delighted to appoint managers of this calibre, with differentiated and proven investment processes, and long track records of outperformance, to manage money for our investors," he said.

Read more: Steven GlassAdam MyersAxiom InvestorsJordan CvetanovskiJoy Yacoub
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pengana Capital distribution executive exits
Pengana appoints manager
Pengana appoints manager for global equities
Pengana portfolio managers depart
Volatility is not the devil: Pengana
Pengana makes executive hire
Pengana adds fee class for global equities fund
Pengana LIC profitable again
Tech selloff builds cash pile at Pengana
HHV reports $22m loss after rough year

Editor's Choice

Aware Super hires member growth executive

KARREN VERGARA
Aware Super has appointed a new group executive for member growth.

Franklin Templeton appoints unit registry provider

KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia has appointed unit registry services provider across 57 funds in the legacy Legg Mason business, after RBC Investor and Treasury Services exited its Australian registry business.

Another departure on AMP Capital MAG team

KANIKA SOOD
AMP Capital's head of portfolio management for the multi-asset group Darren Beesley is leaving the firm to pursue an external opportunity.

Engaged members expect more from super

KARREN VERGARA
While nearly 60% of young Australians engage with their superannuation fund, many are increasingly shopping around for other providers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.